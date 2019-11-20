Joe Morrell: Wales midfielder extends Bristol City contract while still out on loan

Media playback is not supported on this device Joe Morrell: From Margate to Modric

Bristol City have handed a new contract to out-on-loan Wales international Joe Morrell, keeping the midfielder at Ashton Gate until 2022.

The 22-year-old's new Robins deal comes a day after he helped Wales secure qualification for Euro 2020, starting in the 2-0 win over Hungary on Tuesday.

Morrell, who is on a season's loan with Lincoln in League One, also has a further year option on his new deal.

"He's had to work hard and it's paid off," said Robins boss Lee Johnson.

"He's really benefitted from his loan spells at Cheltenham Town and now Lincoln City, where he is getting regular first-team football, and we are looking forward to seeing him progress further."

Morrell came through Bristol City's academy and made his debut in November 2018, going on to make six first-team appearances for the club.

He last featured for the Championship club against Wolves in the fifth round of the FA Cup in February.