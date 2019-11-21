Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs, Aston Villa, Leicester, St Mirren, Stendel, Morelos, Gascoigne, Barnsley

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Heart of Midlothian have approached Daniel Stendel about their managerial vacancy but face a major stumbling block if they want the German coach to succeed Craig Levein as the 45-year-old is still waiting a pay-off from Barnsley after being sacked last month and a severance packing agreement shows no signs of being finalised quickly. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Former Barnsley boss Daniel Stendel has emerged as the new favourite for the Hearts manager's job, with current caretaker Austin MacPhee poised to become their new sporting director. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic are closely following the progress of Le Mans midfielder Stephane Diarra, but the 20-year-old Frenchman is also attracting interest from Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers Leicester City, according to L'Equipe. (Daily Record)

Aston Villa have no interest in Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos despite the English Premier League club being linked with the Colombian in parts of the media. (Daily Record)

Rangers are edging closer to offering Cameron Gascoigne, the nephew of former Ibrox midfielder Paul Gascoigne, a contract after the 18-year-old striker, released by Newcastle United this summer, returned to Glasgow for a second trial after impressing during a training stint at the club's Auchenhowie HQ earlier this season. (Daily Record)

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin has warned former Buddies boss Jack Ross that the Paisley outfit are not interested in selling Kyle Magennis should the new Hibernian head coach pursue any interest in the 21-year-old midfielder. (The Scotsman)

Hibs sporting director Graeme Mathie is adamant new head coach Jack Ross will have the final say on signings, the teams he picks and formations he plays. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Scotland striker Leigh Griffiths, who has not played for Celtic's first team since 25 August, scored a double for their academy side in a friendly against Stenhousemuir. (Evening Times)

Ryan Jack has revealed his relief that he will be fit for Rangers' weekend meeting with Hamilton Academical despite a heavy challenge by Kazakhstan substitute Islambek Kuat during Scotland's 3-1 win on Tuesday. (The National)

Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham, the 23-year-old who played for France Under-21s but qualifies for Cameroon through his parents, has revealed he turned down an approach to represent the Indomitable Lions. (The Scotsman)