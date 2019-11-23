Inverness CT: Championship not a given - Robertson

Inverness' Aaron Doran holds off Dundee's Cammy Kerr in their last meeting which ended goalless

Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager John Robertson insists there are no "major contenders" at this stage in the Scottish Championship.

The Highlanders are preparing to take on Dundee - who sit one point higher in third - on Saturday.

But Robertson is adamant there are ten good teams in the league and the top four is far from decided.

"Nobody is a major contender at this point. All you're trying to do is put points on the board," he said.

"Going into the last nine games of the season - then you become title contenders, then the matches become very important for where you finish."

Robertson returns to take his side in their league tie after missing their Challenge Cup quarter-final against Clyde through illness.

After two defeats already this month, Caley Thistle are keen to get back on track but he added that their opponent does not make this game any bigger.

"The three points on show on Saturday are no more or less important than the three against Alloa the following week or Arbroath two weeks ago," he said. "They're vitally, vitally important.

"We can't affect the games we've played but we can going forward and we need to start winning matches and put a run of wins together."

Derby to Dundee's detriment?

Asked if the Highlanders were missing a local derby to spur them on this season, Robertson believes it has been to the detriment of Dundee so far given they have lost both to United.

"You don't particularly want derby games because it becomes a harder match.

"Financially it's good for them in terms of sell-outs and big supports, but picking up points - you ask Dundee, they've picked up nothing from their derby games and it's been disappointing for them."

Last season Inverness and Ross County enjoyed several exciting meetings, but it was the Dingwall side who were promoted.

"If you are going to have your rivalry you want it to be in the highest league possible and I'm sure both the Dundee teams will want that going forward, just as we want to have the Highland derby again - but in the Premiership."