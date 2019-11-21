Adam Bogdan: Goalkeeper returns to Hibs on short-term deal

Hibs say the deal for Bogdan will "initially run until the start of the January transfer window"

Goalkeeper Adam Bogdan wants to give new Hibs head coach Jack Ross "something to think about" after returning to Easter Road.

The 32-year-old, who was on loan at the Edinburgh club last season, has signed a deal that runs until 1 January.

The Hungary international, a free agent since his summer release from Liverpool, made 21 appearances for Hibs last season.

"I'm really happy to be back at a club that means a lot to me," he said.

"My family and I really enjoyed our time here last season and, when the opportunity arose to sign, it didn't take me long to think it over.

"I've been training on my own and with a few clubs, waiting for the right opportunity.

"It's been good to see a few old faces and meet some new ones. Now I just want to work hard and hopefully give the head coach something to think about."

Chris Maxwell, on loan from Preston North End, has started the last nine matches for Hibs, with Israel international Ofir Marciano on the bench.

Former Sunderland boss Ross takes charge of Hibs for the first time on Saturday, with Motherwell the visitors to Easter Road.