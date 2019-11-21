Jack Ross: New Hibernian boss hopes for quiet January

Hibernian head coach Jack Ross says he has not spoken about the need for recruits in January

New Hibernian head coach Jack Ross says he is not yet thinking about the January transfer window and hopes he does not need to bring in any new players.

Chief executive Leeann Dempster had stated there will be "a few changes" in window, prior to Ross' appointment.

But the former Sunderland boss insists he is focusing on what he currently has available to him.

"There are a lot of talented players in the squad," Ross said.

"I would like to not have to do much in January - I want to enjoy working with what I have here.

"The ideal scenario is that they're that good that I don't have to do anything.

"Everybody has different approaches, but certainly for me it's not having this threat over the players that I'm going to bring in players in January."

Ross was only appointed by Hibs last week but has already made his first signing, with goalkeeper Adam Bogdan re-joining the club on a short-term deal.

When questioned about a possible move for Celtic winger Lewis Morgan, who he worked with at St Mirren, he dismissed the link as "speculation".

"I've not thought about what we need or what might be suitable," Ross said as he prepares to take charge for the first time at home to Motherwell on Saturday.

"I know there's naturally always speculation about players you've had a relationship with in the past. But there's been no dialogue about who we would like to bring in.

"At the moment, it's very much about trying to get the best out of what I have."