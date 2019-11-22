Irish Premiership: Manager Gray calls for Warrenpoint consistency

Alan O'Sullivan was on target as Warrenpoint inflicted a first league defeat of the season on Coleraine

Irish Premiership Date: Saturday, 23 November Kick-offs: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on Sportsound on BBC Radio Ulster. Live text commentary, in-game goals and highlights on the BBC Sport website

Warrenpoint Town manager Barry Gray has urged his side to show the consistency required to move up the league after last week's win over leaders Coleraine.

Gray hopes his team can build on that shock 3-1 victory, only their second of the season, to move off bottom place.

"Our boys showed endeavour and work-rate and they put themselves on the line," said the Warrenpoint boss.

"It's our job to make sure it wasn't a one-off or because it was Coleraine who were on that great run of form.

"I want to see it every week and if we perform like we did against Coleraine and the results go against us then we can take that," added the former Cliftonville manager.

The win was the first achieved under Gray, following three defeats in three Premiership fixtures since he replaced Stephen McDonnell at the helm of the Milltown club last month.

Point are two points behind 11th-placed Institute as they prepare to host Crusaders on Saturday.

"Crusaders maybe haven't hit top form at the moment and on paper it is the latest in a run of seemingly impossible fixtures but last week showed the impossible isn't always impossible.

"We have taken a tiny step in the right direction. That's all it is. Can we do it again this week? We will see."

Larne 'getting closer'

After going down to a first league defeat of the season, Coleraine will aim to get back to winning ways at home to Carrick Rangers, while new table-toppers Cliftonville travel to Larne, who are unbeaten in four league outings.

"We knew all along that this was a journey, we knew it would take us time to settle. I'm not saying we are there just yet but we're getting closer every week," argued Larne manager Tiernan Lynch.

Cliftonville have won their last seven Premiership encounters and kept six clean sheets in the process to go two points clear at the top.

"We are in a rich vein of form, playing some good football and scoring some great goals so we're in a good place but there's a long way to go," said Reds manager Paddy McLaughlin.

Dungannon Swifts' recent form of one win and one draw from 11 top-flight matches has seen them drop towards the lower reaches of the table and Kris Lindsay's outfit are away to Glentoran on Saturday.

"It is relegation form, lets be honest about it. We need to snap out of it and snap out of it quickly," said the Swifts boss.

"We need to make sure we get out of this rut we are in - we're in a relegation scrap and if we don't get out of it soon we're going to be right in the mix."

Ballymena United will hope to end a run of five consecutive league defeats when they play Institute.