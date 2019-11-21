Lucas Vazquez: Real Madrid winger 'drops weight' which breaks toe

Vazquez has scored once for Real Madrid this season

Real Madrid winger Lucas Vazquez has broken a toe in his left foot after reportedly "dropping a weight" on to it while doing extra work in the gym.

Vazquez, 28, has already spent six weeks out with a calf injury, but is now sidelined for another month.

The Spain international has played nine games this season, scoring once.

Former Real Madrid goalkeeper Santiago Canizares famously missed the 2002 World Cup after dropping a bottle of aftershave on to his right foot.