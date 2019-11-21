Swansea City: Steve Cooper says club unlikely to spend in January

Andre Ayew is among the top earners at Swansea City

Steve Cooper says Swansea City are unlikely to make any major signings in the January transfer window.

Fourth-placed Swansea are among the contenders for promotion to the Premier League after 16 Championship games.

But with little cash available, Cooper is not expecting significant business in the mid-season window.

"We won't be spending big because we're not that club," Cooper said. "We will see some of our opponents spending big and throwing money at it."

"I am not sure we need to do that even if it is available," he continued. "And it might be I don't know.

"We have got lots of players. I am not sure we really want that many more otherwise you have too many.

"We have a number we like to work with and when you have more than that, it becomes a little bit complicated."

Swansea have been cutting costs since they were relegated from the Premier League in 2018, with a host of high earners departing in the last three transfer windows.

The sales of Oli McBurnie and Dan James last summer were key to balancing the books for 2019-20.

Cooper has spent very little on incoming transfers since taking over at the Liberty Stadium in June but is happy with the situation.

"I am not that keen on bringing in players for the sake of it," he added.

"If we are going to bring players in, I want them to be the ones we really want - who fit the playing style and the profile of what's needed.

"When January comes, we will have a conversation about whether there's anything to do. If there is and it's right then great, but if not we'll still be very much enjoying our work."

Cooper does not believe Swansea will be under any pressure to sell in January, but reckons every Championship club has players who will attract attention elsewhere.

"Every team we have come up against has had good players," he added.

"There are always one or two who you look at and think they could play at the next level and we have players like that.

"There is that possibility (that a player could leave). I hope not and there's certainly nothing to report in terms of interest, never mind anything more formal than that."