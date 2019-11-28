Braga v Wolves: Ryan Bennett remains out for Europa League trip

Nuno Espirito Santo celebrated a third straight win for Wolves at Bournemouth on Saturday

Defender Ryan Bennett is still sidelined for Wolves as they visit Braga for their penultimate Europa League group game.

The centre-back has a groin problem while midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White (back) and defender Willy Boly (fractured leg) also remain out.

The game sees Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo return to his native Portugal.

Wolves trail Group K leaders Braga by a point and a draw would take both into the round of 32 with a game to spare.

The build-up saw Nuno identified as a potential replacement for Arsenal boss Unai Emery.

"There are no distractions at all," said Nuno. "I don't talk about things which are not real.

"What is real is that we are here, we have to train and prepare ourselves."

Braga are unbeaten in 11 European matches, winning eight, and if they avoid defeat they will set a new unbeaten record for a Portuguese club in Europe.

They have qualified for Europe in 15 of the past 16 seasons and reached the 2011 Europa League final, losing to Portuguese rivals Porto 1-0 in Dublin.

Wolves are fifth in the Premier League after winning their past three games while Braga are ninth in the Portuguese top flight having lost once in their last 12.