Man Utd: Solskjaer's young squad 'not disrespectful', says Astana coach Hryhorchuk

Roman Hryhorchuk's Astana side clinched their sixth straight league title on 3 November

Astana head coach Roman Hryhorchuk says he does not think Manchester United have been disrespectful by naming an inexperienced squad for Thursday's Europa League game in Kazakhstan.

United have already qualified for the round of 32 while Astana are out of contention with two Group L games left.

And manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's 18-man squad features 14 teenagers - with 10 yet to play a first-team game.

"I think disrespect isn't a proper word for that," said Hryhorchuk.

"If they play within the squad of such a prominent team as Manchester United, then they are high-level players.

"I can tell you they are very motivated to win, and they've got a chance to play in the Europa League. I do expect a very good game with them."

After Thursday's game, United have to play nine games in December, having reached the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

Their Under-21 side will also play in the Leasing.com Trophy knockout stage, having won each group game, so Solskjaer has selected several of those players, along with some fit-again fringe players.

"It's common sense," said Solskjaer. "We have done great to qualify after four games, so it gives us an opportunity to give game time to the experienced lads who need it: Axel [Tuanzebe], Luke [Shaw] and Jesse [Lingard].

"They've not really had too many games and they're coming back from injuries.

"It's hard with the young kids to give them enough games against men - professional games. We've got the EFL Trophy and for me this is a great chance for me to see them all together."

Taylor could make debut after recovering from cancer

Media playback is not supported on this device 'This is serious, it could end my life' Max Taylor on his battle with cancer

Solskjaer has confirmed that Ethan Laird, Di'Shon Bernard and Dylan Levitt will make their senior debuts, while goalkeeper Lee Grant, 36, will make his first United start.

Defender Max Taylor, 19, has received his first senior call-up, 12 months after having chemotherapy treatment for testicular cancer.

Striker Mason Greenwood, 18, is also in the squad, having scoring his first Premier League goal in Sunday's 3-3 draw at Sheffield United.

He scored his first senior goal as United won 1-0 at home to Astana in their opening group game, becoming the Premier League club's youngest scorer in European competition at the age of 17 years, 353 days.

United have 10 points from four games in the Europa League and although Astana have lost all four of their matches, they clinched a sixth straight domestic league title on 3 November. They will be without key man Marin Tomasov through injury,

While the temperature is expected to be -10C at kick-off in Nur-Sultan, the 30,000-capacity Astana Arena features a roof and is heated.

First English side to face Kazakh opposition

Manchester United's 1-0 home win over Astana in September was the first meeting between English and Kazakh sides in European competition.

United are yet to concede a goal in the Europa League this season - no side has ever kept a clean sheet in each of their opening five group games.

Astana have lost their past six Europa League games by an aggregate score of 1-17. Only Luxembourg's Dudelange (15) have conceded more goals in this season's competition than Astana (14).

United have managed just one shot on target across their two away games in the Europa League this season - Anthony Martial's penalty in the 1-0 win at Partizan Belgrade.

Mason Greenwood has been involved in three of Man Utd five goals in the Europa League this season (two goals, one assist).

Man Utd squad and ages

Goalkeepers: Lee Grant (36), Matej Kovar (19).

Defenders: Max Taylor (19), Luke Shaw (24), Axel Tuanzebe (22), Teden Mengi (17), Di'Shon Bernard (19), Ethan Laird (18).

Midfielder: Dylan Levitt (19), Ethan Galbraith (18), Arnau Puigmal (18), James Garner (18), Jesse Lingard (26), Tahith Chong (19), Angel Gomes (19).

Forwards: Largie Ramazani (19), D'Mani Bughail-Mellor (19), Mason Greenwood (18).