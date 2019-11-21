Haringey v Yeovil: Two further men arrested after reports of racial abuse at FA Cup tie

Haringey's players walked off the pitch during the second half of 19 October's original match

Two more men have been arrested by police investigating reports of racist abuse in October's FA Cup game between Haringey Borough and Yeovil Town.

The arrests of a 17 and 27-year-old come after two other men, aged 23 and 26, were arrested in Somerset - in Chard and Yeovil - on 21 October.

The original tie was abandoned after reports of racism in the away stand saw Haringey's players leave the pitch.

Yeovil won the rescheduled game before losing to Hartlepool in the next round.

All four men were arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated common assault and have been released under police investigation.

Metropolitan Police, who are working in conjunction with officers from the Avon and Somerset force, have said that inquiries are continuing.

The two new arrests took place earlier in November, but details were only released on Thursday.

The match at Haringey's Coles Park Stadium on 19 October was in the fourth qualifying round of the competition - the stage before the first round.

Haringey goalkeeper Valery Douglas Pajetat was reportedly spat at and hit by an object thrown from the Yeovil Town end.

Defender Coby Rowe was then "racially abused", according to Haringey boss Tom Loizou, who said "there was no way I could let him continue".

The home club's chairman described what happened as "soul-destroying".