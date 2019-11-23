Derbies detrimental? Inverness CT boss happy to avoid Ross County for now

Dundee and Inverness CT played out a 0-0 draw at Dens Park earlier this season

The absence of derby games this season could boost Inverness Caley Thistle's promotion push, says John Robertson.

The Highland rivals met six times last term, with Ross County unbeaten in the league encounters and going on to win the Championship title.

Robertson's side host Dundee next, with the visitors smarting from a second derby loss of the campaign.

"You don't particularly want derby games because it becomes a harder match," said the manager.

"Financially it's good for them in terms of sell-outs and big supports, but picking up points - you ask Dundee, they've picked up nothing from their derby games and it's been disappointing for them.

"If you are going to have your rivalry you want it to be in the highest league possible and I'm sure both the Dundee teams will want that going forward, just as we want to have the Highland derby again - but in the Premiership."

Caley Thistle are one point behind third-placed Dundee, while the top two - Dundee United and Ayr United - are idle on a Scottish Cup weekend.

"Nobody is a major contender at this point," added Robertson, despite the Tannadice side enjoying a nine point lead. "All you're trying to do is put points on the board.

"Going into the last nine games of the season - then you become title contenders, then the matches become very important for where you finish."

'Dundee can't worry about anybody else'

Dundee can move level with Ayr if they win on Saturday and manager James McPake has challenged his players to put on a performance that will "make people proud again" following the 2-0 derby defeat at Dens Park.

"We have had a long time to stew over it, but we have also had a long time to put the work in," he said. "It is time to roll up the sleeves, go up to Inverness and get the three points.

"We can't worry about anybody else, because if we are not winning games then it doesn't really matter what is happening elsewhere, so the full focus is on Dundee and getting back to winning games and whatever else happens, happens."