Friday's gossip column: Mourinho, Ibrahimovic, Pochettino, Torreira, Neymar

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho is considering hijacking AC Milan's attempts to re-sign veteran Swedish forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 38, and bring him to north London. (Telegraph)

Lille coach Christopher Galtier criticised Mourinho after he brought two members of his coaching team to Spurs. (RMC Sport via Evening Standard)

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini says Mourinho is neither his friend nor his enemy. (Talksport)

Ex-Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is being considered by Bayern Munich to take over as their permanent boss. (Sky Sports)

Barcelona are also interested in the 47-year-old Argentine, who previously managed rivals Espanyol. (Sun)

Arsenal's Uruguayan midfielder Lucas Torreira, 23, does not rule out a January exit. (Sport 860 via Mirror)

A striker remains Manchester United's priority in January - and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been holding monthly meetings with his recruitment team in a bid to boil down a three-man shortlist. (Evening Standard)

Celtic's Norwegian winger Mohamed Elyounoussi, 25, reveals that Stuart Armstrong was pivotal to his loan move to Parkhead. (The Scotsman)

Sunderland are unlikely to make a move in January for 26-year-old English left-back Marcus Maddison because Peterborough refuse to lower their valuation. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Spanish defender Gerard Pique, 32, says he will end in his career at Barcelona in 2022. (Mundo Deportivo)

Paris St-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel says he did not like his forward Neymar going to Madrid to attend the Davis Cup. (Marca)

Colombia midfielder Juan Cuadrado, 31, signs a new contract that will keep him at Juventus until 2022. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian)

The agent of Real Madrid midfielder Gareth Bale says the player will not be worried about the Los Blancos fans' reaction to his posing alongside a banner that read, 'Wales. Golf. Real Madrid. In that order'. (ESPN)

Belgium have been charged by Uefa for the error that saw Hertha Berlin defender Dedryck Boyata wearing Chelsea forward Michy Batshuayi's shirt during their Euro 2020 qualifying victory over Russia. (Daily Mail)

Watford opt against changing their badge despite sorting through more than 4,000 new designs. (Independent)

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce is "quietly confident" English midfielder Matty Longstaff, 19, will sign a new contract. (Newcastle Chronicle)