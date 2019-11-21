Bradley Wright-Phillips: 'Best forward in MLS history' leaves New York Red Bulls

Wright-Phillips leaves New York Red Bulls after six seasons at the MLS club

Bradley Wright-Phillips, considered one of Major League Soccer's best-ever players, has left the New York Red Bulls after his contract expired.

The former Manchester City and Southampton forward, 34, leaves after six years with the club.

Wright-Phillips, a two-time Golden Boot winner, scored 126 goals in 240 appearances for the Red Bulls.

"Brad will go down as one of the best forwards in MLS history," said the club's sporting director Denis Hamlett.

"He had an incredible run with this club and will be remembered here as a great player, team-mate, and person, and we thank him for all that he has accomplished and helped the club accomplish."

Wright-Phillips moved to New York Red Bulls in 2013 following spells at Plymouth Argyle, Charlton Athletic and Brentford.

He scored 27 goals in his first full season at the club, outscoring team-mate and Arsenal legend Thierry Henry.

Wright-Phillips departs as the MLS' all-time leading European goalscorer and was the first player in the league's history to score 20 goals or more in at least three seasons.