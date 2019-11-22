Rangers willing to move fixtures to help Scotland, says Steven Gerrard

Cut-price signing Kamara has proved a bargain at Rangers

Rangers will be willing to move fixtures to help Scotland's bid to reach Euro 2020, says Steven Gerrard.

Scotland host Israel in their play-off semi-final on Thursday 26 March.

However, if Rangers or Celtic make the Europa League last 16 they would be due to play four days before the tie. And Scotland boss Steve Clarke has urged the governing bodies to do "all they can" to ensure the Sunday is left free.

"I certainly won't be standing in the way," Rangers manager Gerrard said.

"I represent this club in this country so for me I give it the support I need to give it. But we don't make those decisions. Ultimately it will be down to the SFA and stuff.

"We'll go with the flow and if it means us skipping a game or adjusting a game we'll do everything we can to support (Scotland). That's what you've got to do."

'I have to pinch myself at what we got him for'

Gerrard, whose side resume their Scottish Premiership campaign at Hamilton on Saturday, says he "wouldn't be surprised" if clubs are trying to prise Glen Kamara away from Ibrox.

The 24-year-old Finland international has impressed since his £50,000 move from Dundee in January and is reportedly attracting interest from English sides.

"We haven't heard of any interest down south, we've read tons about it though," Gerrard said.

"But I wouldn't be surprised if there was interest in Glen Kamara because he's been outstanding since he walked in the door. Sometimes I still have to pinch myself for how we got him and what we got him for.

"He got a real strong contract when he came here from Dundee. The message for Glen and the other players is we always reward our players for consistent performances over a long period of time. Glen will be treated no different."