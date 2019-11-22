Cardiff City: Neil Harris seeks lift from Wales feel-good factor

Neil Harris briefly played on loan for Cardiff in December 2004

New Cardiff City manager Neil Harris is aiming to tap into Welsh football's feel-good factor to help revive the Bluebirds' season.

Harris was at Cardiff City Stadium on Tuesday to watch Wales qualify for Euro 2020 with a 2-0 win over Hungary.

The former Millwall boss hopes Cardiff, currently 14th in the Championship, will take inspiration from Ryan Giggs' side.

"I'm so pleased for Ryan and the boys to get through," said Harris.

"I think that's lifted everybody in the vicinity.

"To see so many Cardiff people within the stadium, City fans, absolutely buzzing afterwards. Hopefully we take that goodwill and good spirit into the weekend at Charlton.

"It's been mad this week, long hours and getting to know everybody, but the people around have been fantastic, they can't do enough for you.

"Being at the national game the other night was a great opportunity to get to know people and see what football means to people in the region and the country."

Harris was appointed earlier this month after his predecessor Neil Warnock left after a disappointing start to the season.

During his three years in charge, Warnock took Cardiff from a relegation battle in the Championship to Premier League promotion.

Following an immediate return to the second tier earlier this year, Cardiff had been expected to challenge for promotion again this season but they find themselves 14th in the Championship table and seven points adrift of the play-off places after 16 games.

Harris takes charge of his first game at Charlton on Saturday and, while the former Cardiff striker is cautious about setting targets for the season, he does believe his new side are capable of competing for promotion.

"No promises that we'll be in the top two or the top six, that's impossible to predict. We want to be pushing for that top six," he said.

"Have I got the players? Yes. We've got players with good individual abilities and we have some good team traits as well.

"Bringing that together I hope happens tomorrow but it might take three games, or six games.

"I've come here to get this team back into the Premier League, sooner rather than later. If it takes 18 months then so be it, but it's about building the foundation of the club."