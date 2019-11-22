Scottish Championship: Latest live Friday night fixtures announced

Dundee United are nine points clear at the top of the Championship

Dundee's trip to Dunfermline Athletic will kick off BBC Scotland's live television coverage of the Scottish Championship in the new year.

The East End Park meeting will be shown live on the BBC Scotland channel on Friday, 24 January, with a 19:05 BST kick-off.

Six other second-tier matches have been moved to Friday nights in the first three months of 2020.

Current top two Dundee United and Ayr United both feature three times.

Live matches on BBC Scotland channel (all 19:05 BST)

Friday, 24 January - Dunfermline Athletic v Dundee

Friday, 31 January - Partick Thistle v Ayr United

Friday, 14 February - Alloa Athletic v Dundee United

Friday, 21 February Dundee United v Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Friday, 13 March - Queen of the South v Ayr United

Friday, 20 March - Ayr United v Partick Thistle

Friday, 27 March - Arbroath v Dundee United