Scottish Championship: Latest live Friday night fixtures announced
- From the section Scottish Championship
Dundee's trip to Dunfermline Athletic will kick off BBC Scotland's live television coverage of the Scottish Championship in the new year.
The East End Park meeting will be shown live on the BBC Scotland channel on Friday, 24 January, with a 19:05 BST kick-off.
Six other second-tier matches have been moved to Friday nights in the first three months of 2020.
Current top two Dundee United and Ayr United both feature three times.
Live matches on BBC Scotland channel (all 19:05 BST)
Friday, 24 January - Dunfermline Athletic v Dundee
Friday, 31 January - Partick Thistle v Ayr United
Friday, 14 February - Alloa Athletic v Dundee United
Friday, 21 February Dundee United v Inverness Caledonian Thistle
Friday, 13 March - Queen of the South v Ayr United
Friday, 20 March - Ayr United v Partick Thistle
Friday, 27 March - Arbroath v Dundee United