Cardiff Met boss Christian Edwards has suspected heart attack

Christian Edwards won one senior cap for Wales

Cardiff Met manager and former Wales international Christian Edwards has been hospitalised with a suspected heart attack, the club have confirmed.

Edwards is under observation but Cardiff Met report he is in a stable condition.

The 43-year old played for the likes of Swansea City, Nottingham Forest and Bristol Rovers.

Edwards has been associated with Cardiff Met since joining their teaching staff in 2010.

He also serves as a senior lecturer in sports coaching science at the Cardiff School of Sport and Health Sciences.