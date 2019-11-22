Scotland: Alex McLeish says he has 'no regrets' from his second spell managing the national side

An unconvincing 2-0 win over San Marino and a 3-0 defeat by Kazakhstan resulted in the end of Alex McLeish's second spell in charge of Scotland

Former Scotland manager Alex McLeish says he has no regrets despite his second spell in charge of the national side lasting just 12 games.

McLeish was relieved of his duties in April less than a month on from losing 3-0 away to Kazakhstan in his opening Euro 2020 qualifying tie.

Despite Scotland topping their Nations League group just months earlier, his tenure lasted only 14 months.

"No, I don't [have regrets] - that's just football," he said.

"You see great managers leaving their jobs, being sacked and getting another job - like Jose Mourinho did [at Spurs] having lost the Manchester United job, and Mauricio Pochettino [being fired from Spurs], which nobody expected.

"For about 12 months I experimented a lot, brought young guys through the system to see if we could promote them to Scotland level. Some make it, some don't. There has been a little bit of success, a lot of the guys are permanent in the squad now.

"I've always been passionate about Scotland. Sometimes you care too much, you overthink it, overcook it, overegg it, but I'm a supporter, and I want to go to the finals."

The national side will face Israel at home in March, before travelling to face the winner of Norway or Serbia away should they progress, in the Euro 2020 play-offs for a spot at the finals.

McLeish says current manager Steve Clarke faces a tough test, but insists the side's current form should give them encouragement they can qualify.

"They're hard games but there's a good bit of momentum at the moment," he told BBC Scotland.

"We've done nothing for 22 years, but we have to be optimistic and believe in ourselves. It's always tough, but with the confidence they've gathered, they'll go into the semi-final with no fear.

"Going away from home in the final, if we make it which I'm sure we will, will be extra difficult but we've got to believe. Having won three games on the trot will give everybody a feel-good factor and I definitely think we're capable of doing it."