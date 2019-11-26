Champions League: Frank Lampard says Chelsea 'must not lose' to Valencia
Chelsea boss Frank Lampard says their Champions League game in Valencia is a "must not lose" game rather than a "must win".
Lampard's side are second in Group H and will qualify if they win.
Chelsea lost 1-0 at home to Valencia in their opening game but Lampard says the defeat has "put us in this position and brought a sort of knockout football".
"We were the better team but the lesson was, if you sleep for one moment then you get punished," said Lampard.
"It's a big test but we do not mind that."
The Blues will be without the injured Callum Hudson-Odoi, while Ross Barkley and Antonio Rudiger have not travelled despite returning to training.
Lampard says Rudiger, who has been sidelined since he was substituted in the 5-2 Premier League win at Wolves on 14 September, is still working towards fitness after undergoing surgery on an issue with his pelvis.
Meanwhile, Valencia coach Albert Celades says the visitors are a "super" side and "one of the best in Europe".
Chelsea have won nine of their last 13 games in all competitions, although they were beaten by Manchester City in their last Premier League outing.
Both sides are level on seven points, along with last season's semi-finalists Ajax.
"It's a great opportunity for us to try to reach the next round. But even if we don't win we'll still have a good chance," said Celades, whose side travel to Ajax in their final group game.
"But we will go out to win the game first of all and then see what happens next. We are a big club and we have to have that type of mentality."
Match stats
Head-to-head
- Valencia have won just one of their seven Champions League matches against Chelsea (W1, D3, L3), winning 1-0 at Stamford Bridge on matchday one of this season's competition.
- Chelsea have played three away Champions League matches at Valencia without losing (W2, D1, L0) - they've only faced Schalke and Atletico Madrid as often away from home without defeat in the competition.
Valencia
- In all European competition, Valencia have faced nine English teams in home matches, registering a win over seven of them (Arsenal, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Nottingham Forest and Stoke), failing against only two opponents - Chelsea (three games) and West Bromwich Albion (one game).
- Valencia have won three of their last four home Champions League games (W3, D0, L1), having lost four of their previous five (W1, D0, L4).
- Valencia are one of five teams yet to score in the first half of a Champions League game this season, with all six of their goals coming in the second half.
- Daniel Parejo scored his first Champions League goal in Valencia's 4-1 win over Lille on matchday four - it was his 27th effort at goal in the competition and third penalty, having failed with his previous two against Juventus in September 2018 and Ajax in October 2019.
Chelsea
- Chelsea have lost just one of their last 11 away Champions League matches in Spain (W3, D7, L1), though it came in their most recent visit in March 2018, a 3-0 reverse at Barcelona in the last 16.
- Chelsea are looking to record three consecutive away Champions League victories for the first time since winning five in a row during the 2003-04 campaign.
- Chelsea manager Frank Lampard could become the seventh manager to win his first three away Champions League matches - the six to do so are Fabio Capello (Milan, 1993), Luis Fernandez (Paris St-Germain, 1994), Antonio Oliveira (Porto, 1996), Claudio Ranieri (Chelsea, 2003), Pep Guardiola (Barcelona, 2008) and Santiago Solari (Real Madrid, 2019).
- Tammy Abraham has had more shots than any other Chelsea player in the Champions League this season (14) - however, the striker has found the net with just one of those shots and has scored as many own goals as he has goals (1).