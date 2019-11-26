Champions League: Frank Lampard says Chelsea 'must not lose' to Valencia

Chelsea arrived in Valencia on Tuesday after training at their Cobham base in Surrey

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard says their Champions League game in Valencia is a "must not lose" game rather than a "must win".

Lampard's side are second in Group H and will qualify if they win.

Chelsea lost 1-0 at home to Valencia in their opening game but Lampard says the defeat has "put us in this position and brought a sort of knockout football".

"We were the better team but the lesson was, if you sleep for one moment then you get punished," said Lampard.

"It's a big test but we do not mind that."

The Blues will be without the injured Callum Hudson-Odoi, while Ross Barkley and Antonio Rudiger have not travelled despite returning to training.

Lampard says Rudiger, who has been sidelined since he was substituted in the 5-2 Premier League win at Wolves on 14 September, is still working towards fitness after undergoing surgery on an issue with his pelvis.

Meanwhile, Valencia coach Albert Celades says the visitors are a "super" side and "one of the best in Europe".

Chelsea have won nine of their last 13 games in all competitions, although they were beaten by Manchester City in their last Premier League outing.

Both sides are level on seven points, along with last season's semi-finalists Ajax.

"It's a great opportunity for us to try to reach the next round. But even if we don't win we'll still have a good chance," said Celades, whose side travel to Ajax in their final group game.

"But we will go out to win the game first of all and then see what happens next. We are a big club and we have to have that type of mentality."

Valencia have won just one of their seven Champions League matches against Chelsea (W1, D3, L3), winning 1-0 at Stamford Bridge on matchday one of this season's competition.

Chelsea have played three away Champions League matches at Valencia without losing (W2, D1, L0) - they've only faced Schalke and Atletico Madrid as often away from home without defeat in the competition.

Valencia

In all European competition, Valencia have faced nine English teams in home matches, registering a win over seven of them (Arsenal, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Nottingham Forest and Stoke), failing against only two opponents - Chelsea (three games) and West Bromwich Albion (one game).

Valencia have won three of their last four home Champions League games (W3, D0, L1), having lost four of their previous five (W1, D0, L4).

Valencia are one of five teams yet to score in the first half of a Champions League game this season, with all six of their goals coming in the second half.

Daniel Parejo scored his first Champions League goal in Valencia's 4-1 win over Lille on matchday four - it was his 27th effort at goal in the competition and third penalty, having failed with his previous two against Juventus in September 2018 and Ajax in October 2019.

Chelsea