Champions League - Group G
Zenit St Petersburg1Lyon0

Zenit St Petersburg v Lyon

Line-ups

Zenit St Petersburg

  • 41Kerzhakov
  • 15Karavaev
  • 6Ivanovic
  • 44Rakitskiy
  • 3dos Santos Justino de Melo
  • 14KuzyaevBooked at 16mins
  • 5BarriosBooked at 57mins
  • 27Ozdoev
  • 11Driussi
  • 7Azmoun
  • 22Dzyuba

Substitutes

  • 4Osorio
  • 18Zhirkov
  • 19Smolnikov
  • 20Mak
  • 21Erokhin
  • 78Vasyutin
  • 91Sutormin

Lyon

  • 1Lopes
  • 14DuboisBooked at 44mins
  • 6Guedes Filho
  • 3AndersenBooked at 29mins
  • 20Marçal de OliveiraBooked at 43minsSubstituted forKoneat 58'minutes
  • 5Denayer
  • 10Traoré
  • 29Tousart
  • 17Reine-Adélaïde
  • 27Cornet
  • 9Dembele

Substitutes

  • 19Gouiri
  • 22de Souza Oliveira
  • 23Tete
  • 25Caqueret
  • 28Kone
  • 30Tatarusanu
  • 36Cherki
Referee:
Daniele Orsato

Match Stats

Home TeamZenit St PetersburgAway TeamLyon
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home5
Away13
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away5
Fouls
Home7
Away6

Live Text

Attempt saved. Bertrand Traoré (Lyon) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jeff Reine-Adélaïde.

Attempt blocked. Lucas Tousart (Lyon) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Moussa Dembele (Lyon) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Léo Dubois with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Lyon. Youssouf Kone replaces Marçal.

Booking

Wilmar Barrios (Zenit St Petersburg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Wilmar Barrios (Zenit St Petersburg).

Jeff Reine-Adélaïde (Lyon) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Moussa Dembele (Lyon) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Marçal with a cross.

Attempt blocked. Maxwel Cornet (Lyon) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Yaroslav Rakitskiy.

Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Branislav Ivanovic.

Foul by Artem Dzyuba (Zenit St Petersburg).

Marçal (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Wilmar Barrios (Zenit St Petersburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Bertrand Traoré (Lyon).

Attempt saved. Léo Dubois (Lyon) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Bertrand Traoré.

Attempt missed. Lucas Tousart (Lyon) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Moussa Dembele (Lyon) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Second Half

Second Half begins Zenit St Petersburg 1, Lyon 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Zenit St Petersburg 1, Lyon 0.

Wilmar Barrios (Zenit St Petersburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Moussa Dembele (Lyon).

Booking

Léo Dubois (Lyon) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Marçal (Lyon) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Zenit St Petersburg 1, Lyon 0. Artem Dzyuba (Zenit St Petersburg) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Douglas Santos with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Zenit St Petersburg. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.

Foul by Douglas Santos (Zenit St Petersburg).

Maxwel Cornet (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Bertrand Traoré (Lyon) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jason Denayer.

Corner, Zenit St Petersburg. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.

Corner, Zenit St Petersburg. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.

Sardar Azmoun (Zenit St Petersburg) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Daler Kuzyaev with a through ball.

Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Douglas Santos.

Foul by Wilmar Barrios (Zenit St Petersburg).

Jeff Reine-Adélaïde (Lyon) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Booking

Joachim Andersen (Lyon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Artem Dzyuba (Zenit St Petersburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Joachim Andersen (Lyon).

Yaroslav Rakitskiy (Zenit St Petersburg) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Moussa Dembele (Lyon).

