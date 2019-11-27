Champions League - Group G
RB Leipzig0Benfica1

RB Leipzig v Benfica

Line-ups

RB Leipzig

  • 1Gulácsi
  • 16Klostermann
  • 26Ampadu
  • 5Upamecano
  • 7Sabitzer
  • 27Laimer
  • 31Demme
  • 10Forsberg
  • 3Saracchi
  • 18Nkunku
  • 11Werner

Substitutes

  • 8Haidara
  • 17Lookman
  • 20Santos Carneiro Da Cunha
  • 21Schick
  • 22Mukiele
  • 28Mvogo
  • 53Krauß

Benfica

  • 99Vlachodimos
  • 34Magalhães de Almeida
  • 6Rúben Dias
  • 97Reis Ferreira
  • 3Grimaldo
  • 21Afonso Fernandes
  • 8Appelt Pires
  • 49Taarabt
  • 11Cervi
  • 95Alves Morais
  • 19Machado

Substitutes

  • 7Lucas Fernandes
  • 9de Tomás
  • 33Nivaldo Vieira
  • 61Morris Luís
  • 72Zlobin
  • 73Neves Filipe
  • 84Franco Tavares
Referee:
Jesús Gil Manzano

Match Stats

Home TeamRB LeipzigAway TeamBenfica
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home7
Away6
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home3
Away6

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, RB Leipzig 0, Benfica 1.

Pizzi (Benfica) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Alejandro Grimaldo following a corner.

Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Ethan Ampadu.

Attempt blocked. Ferro (Benfica) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pizzi with a cross.

Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Ethan Ampadu.

Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Ethan Ampadu.

Attempt blocked. Chiquinho (Benfica) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Offside, Benfica. Adel Taarabt tries a through ball, but Carlos Vinicius is caught offside.

Offside, RB Leipzig. Emil Forsberg tries a through ball, but Marcel Sabitzer is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Odisseas Vlachodimos.

Attempt saved. Marcel Sabitzer (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Timo Werner with a cross.

Attempt saved. Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Christopher Nkunku.

Marcelo Saracchi (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by André Almeida (Benfica).

Hand ball by André Almeida (Benfica).

Foul by Dayot Upamecano (RB Leipzig).

Pizzi (Benfica) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Offside, RB Leipzig. Diego Demme tries a through ball, but Christopher Nkunku is caught offside.

Diego Demme (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Franco Cervi (Benfica).

Attempt saved. Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! RB Leipzig 0, Benfica 1. Pizzi (Benfica) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

Foul by Konrad Laimer (RB Leipzig).

Franco Cervi (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Hand ball by Carlos Vinicius (Benfica).

Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Gabriel Pires (Benfica).

Attempt missed. Alejandro Grimaldo (Benfica) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Foul by Konrad Laimer (RB Leipzig).

André Almeida (Benfica) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Konrad Laimer.

Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Gabriel Pires (Benfica).

Attempt missed. Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Marcel Sabitzer.

Attempt saved. Dayot Upamecano (RB Leipzig) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Christopher Nkunku with a cross.

Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by André Almeida.

Attempt missed. Chiquinho (Benfica) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

