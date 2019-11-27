Champions League - Group E
KRC Genk0RB Salzburg2

KRC Genk v FC Red Bull Salzburg

Line-ups

KRC Genk

  • 28Coucke
  • 31Maehle
  • 6Dewaest
  • 33Lucumí
  • 2de Norre
  • 46Cuesta
  • 7Ito
  • 17Hrosovsky
  • 25Berge
  • 11Paintsil
  • 10Samatta

Substitutes

  • 4Wouters
  • 5dos Santos Neto
  • 15Odey
  • 18Onuachu
  • 23Hagi
  • 26Vandevoordt
  • 27Bongonda Mbul'Ofeko Batombo

RB Salzburg

  • 31Coronel
  • 43Kristensen
  • 6Onguéné
  • 39Wöber
  • 17Ulmer
  • 16JunuzovicBooked at 21mins
  • 45Mwepu
  • 14Szoboszlai
  • 18Minamino
  • 9Hwang Hee-Chan
  • 20Daka

Substitutes

  • 4Ashimeru
  • 5Vallci
  • 11Prevljak
  • 15Ramalho
  • 23Köhn
  • 30Haaland
  • 37Okugawa
Referee:
Mattias Gestranius

Match Stats

Home TeamKRC GenkAway TeamRB Salzburg
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home4
Away10
Shots on Target
Home1
Away4
Corners
Home2
Away6
Fouls
Home5
Away8

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, KRC Genk 0, FC Red Bull Salzburg 2.

Goal!

Goal! KRC Genk 0, FC Red Bull Salzburg 2. Takumi Minamino (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Enock Mwepu.

Goal!

Goal! KRC Genk 0, FC Red Bull Salzburg 1. Patson Daka (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner following a set piece situation.

Attempt saved. Dominik Szoboszlai (FC Red Bull Salzburg) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Dominik Szoboszlai (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Takumi Minamino (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Junya Ito (KRC Genk).

Attempt blocked. Takumi Minamino (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Sander Berge.

Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Sebastian Dewaest.

Attempt missed. Enock Mwepu (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Hwang Hee-Chan.

Attempt saved. Joseph Paintsil (KRC Genk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Casper de Norre.

Enock Mwepu (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mbwana Samatta (KRC Genk).

Corner, KRC Genk. Conceded by Enock Mwepu.

Attempt blocked. Joseph Paintsil (KRC Genk) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Patson Daka (FC Red Bull Salzburg) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Hwang Hee-Chan.

Corner, KRC Genk. Conceded by Dominik Szoboszlai.

Attempt blocked. Sander Berge (KRC Genk) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Enock Mwepu (FC Red Bull Salzburg).

Joseph Paintsil (KRC Genk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Sander Berge.

Booking

Zlatko Junuzovic (FC Red Bull Salzburg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Zlatko Junuzovic (FC Red Bull Salzburg).

Patrik Hrosovsky (KRC Genk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Jerôme Onguéné (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mbwana Samatta (KRC Genk).

Foul by Andreas Ulmer (FC Red Bull Salzburg).

Junya Ito (KRC Genk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Joakim Maehle.

Foul by Patson Daka (FC Red Bull Salzburg).

Jhon Lucumí (KRC Genk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dominik Szoboszlai (FC Red Bull Salzburg).

Joakim Maehle (KRC Genk) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Patson Daka (FC Red Bull Salzburg).

Jhon Lucumí (KRC Genk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Jhon Lucumí.

Attempt missed. Takumi Minamino (FC Red Bull Salzburg) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Hwang Hee-Chan.

Attempt missed. Dominik Szoboszlai (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Andreas Ulmer following a corner.

Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Sebastian Dewaest.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG54101221013
2Real Madrid522111748
3Club Bruges503239-63
4Galatasaray502319-82

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich55002141715
2Tottenham53111711610
3Red Star Belgrade5104319-163
4Olympiakos5014714-71

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City5320123911
2Shakhtar Donetsk5131810-26
3Dinamo Zagreb51229905
4Atalanta5113512-74

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus5410104613
2Atl Madrid52126517
3B Leverkusen520357-26
4Lokomotiv Moscow510449-53

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli532073411
2Liverpool530210829
3RB Salzburg5212141047
4KRC Genk5014414-101

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona532062411
2B Dortmund521256-17
3Inter Milan51227705
4Slavia Prague503236-33

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Leipzig53026519
2Zenit St Petersburg52127617
3Lyon52127617
4Benfica520369-36

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax5311115610
2Valencia52218718
3Chelsea52219818
4Lille5014311-81
View full Champions League tables

