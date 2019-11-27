First Half ends, KRC Genk 0, FC Red Bull Salzburg 2.
KRC Genk v FC Red Bull Salzburg
Line-ups
KRC Genk
- 28Coucke
- 31Maehle
- 6Dewaest
- 33Lucumí
- 2de Norre
- 46Cuesta
- 7Ito
- 17Hrosovsky
- 25Berge
- 11Paintsil
- 10Samatta
Substitutes
- 4Wouters
- 5dos Santos Neto
- 15Odey
- 18Onuachu
- 23Hagi
- 26Vandevoordt
- 27Bongonda Mbul'Ofeko Batombo
RB Salzburg
- 31Coronel
- 43Kristensen
- 6Onguéné
- 39Wöber
- 17Ulmer
- 16JunuzovicBooked at 21mins
- 45Mwepu
- 14Szoboszlai
- 18Minamino
- 9Hwang Hee-Chan
- 20Daka
Substitutes
- 4Ashimeru
- 5Vallci
- 11Prevljak
- 15Ramalho
- 23Köhn
- 30Haaland
- 37Okugawa
- Referee:
- Mattias Gestranius
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away4
- Corners
- Home2
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away8
Live Text
Half Time
Goal!
Goal! KRC Genk 0, FC Red Bull Salzburg 2. Takumi Minamino (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Enock Mwepu.
Goal!
Goal! KRC Genk 0, FC Red Bull Salzburg 1. Patson Daka (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner following a set piece situation.
Attempt saved. Dominik Szoboszlai (FC Red Bull Salzburg) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Dominik Szoboszlai (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Takumi Minamino (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Junya Ito (KRC Genk).
Attempt blocked. Takumi Minamino (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Sander Berge.
Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Sebastian Dewaest.
Attempt missed. Enock Mwepu (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Hwang Hee-Chan.
Attempt saved. Joseph Paintsil (KRC Genk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Casper de Norre.
Enock Mwepu (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mbwana Samatta (KRC Genk).
Corner, KRC Genk. Conceded by Enock Mwepu.
Attempt blocked. Joseph Paintsil (KRC Genk) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Patson Daka (FC Red Bull Salzburg) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Hwang Hee-Chan.
Corner, KRC Genk. Conceded by Dominik Szoboszlai.
Attempt blocked. Sander Berge (KRC Genk) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Enock Mwepu (FC Red Bull Salzburg).
Joseph Paintsil (KRC Genk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Sander Berge.
Booking
Zlatko Junuzovic (FC Red Bull Salzburg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Zlatko Junuzovic (FC Red Bull Salzburg).
Patrik Hrosovsky (KRC Genk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Jerôme Onguéné (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mbwana Samatta (KRC Genk).
Foul by Andreas Ulmer (FC Red Bull Salzburg).
Junya Ito (KRC Genk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Joakim Maehle.
Foul by Patson Daka (FC Red Bull Salzburg).
Jhon Lucumí (KRC Genk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dominik Szoboszlai (FC Red Bull Salzburg).
Joakim Maehle (KRC Genk) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Patson Daka (FC Red Bull Salzburg).
Jhon Lucumí (KRC Genk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Jhon Lucumí.
Attempt missed. Takumi Minamino (FC Red Bull Salzburg) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Hwang Hee-Chan.
Attempt missed. Dominik Szoboszlai (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Andreas Ulmer following a corner.
Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Sebastian Dewaest.