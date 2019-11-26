Barcelona v Borussia Dortmund: Lionel Messi set for 700th Barca game

Lionel Messi is Barcelona's all-time top scorer with 612 goals, 380 clear of Cesar Rodriguez (232)

Lionel Messi will become only the second player to make 700 Barcelona appearances if he features in Wednesday's Champions League game with Borussia Dortmund.

The 32-year-old, who has scored 612 goals for the club, is behind Xavi's appearance record of 767.

Barca and Dortmund know a win at the Nou Camp takes them into the last 16.

Dortmund manager Lucien Favre is under pressure with his club sixth in the Bundesliga.

Barca have not been that impressive despite sitting top of La Liga. They came from behind to win 2-1 at Leganes on Saturday.

"Here at Barcelona, it is required to win, to make a soccer lesson in every game," boss Ernesto Valverde said.

"Sometimes it is complicated.

"The good thing about football is that when you talk a lot and there is a lot of football, there is always a game after which you can win, play well and make people happy."

Dortmund came from 3-0 down to draw 3-3 at home with bottom club Paderborn in the German top flight on Friday.

"We have to do a great job on Wednesday," Favre said. "Barcelona is a very strong team.

"We had a number of great chances [in the first Group F game with Barca, which ended 0-0] at home and pressed and defended well. We have to do the same on Wednesday."

Team news

Barcelona will be without three defenders - Gerard Pique is suspended, while full-backs Nelson Semedo and Jordi Alba are injured. Centre-back Clement Lenglet - who was a doubt - could be fit following a calf strain,

Arthur could also return, while fellow midfielder Ivan Rakitic is back after an Achilles problem - coming on at Leganes at the weekend.

Dortmund are without former Barcelona striker Paco Alcacer, who has gastroenteritis, and injured Danish pair Thomas Delaney and Jacob Bruun Larsen.

Match facts