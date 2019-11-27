First Half ends, Slavia Prague 1, Inter Milan 1.
Slavia Prague v Inter Milan
Line-ups
Slavia Prague
- 1Kolar
- 5Coufal
- 15Kudela
- 25Frydrych
- 18Boril
- 22Soucek
- 23Sevcik
- 7Stanciu
- 10Husbauer
- 28Masopust
- 9Olayinka
Substitutes
- 12Zeleny
- 14Van Buren
- 21Skoda
- 24Takacs
- 27Traore
- 29Helal Abdulrahim
- 30Markovic
Inter Milan
- 1Handanovic
- 2Godín
- 6de Vrij
- 37Skriniar
- 87Candreva
- 8VecinoBooked at 12mins
- 20Valero
- 77Brozovic
- 34Biraghi
- 9Lukaku
- 10MartínezBooked at 24mins
Substitutes
- 5Gagliardini
- 16Politano
- 19Lazaro
- 27Padelli
- 30Esposito
- 33D'Ambrosio
- 95Bastoni
- Referee:
- Szymon Marciniak
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home70%
- Away30%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away8
Live Text
Half Time
Lukas Masopust (Slavia Prague) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan).
Offside, Inter Milan. Marcelo Brozovic tries a through ball, but Romelu Lukaku is caught offside.
Foul by Ondrej Kudela (Slavia Prague).
Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Slavia Prague 1, Inter Milan 1. Tomas Soucek (Slavia Prague) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
VAR Decision: No Goal Slavia Prague 0-1 Inter Milan.
GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.
Penalty Slavia Prague. Peter Olayinka draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan) after a foul in the penalty area.
Lukas Masopust (Slavia Prague) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan).
Offside, Inter Milan. Marcelo Brozovic tries a through ball, but Lautaro Martínez is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Josef Husbauer (Slavia Prague) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lukas Masopust.
Vladimir Coufal (Slavia Prague) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cristiano Biraghi (Inter Milan).
Attempt missed. Lukas Masopust (Slavia Prague) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Vladimir Coufal.
Attempt missed. Michal Frydrych (Slavia Prague) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Josef Husbauer with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Slavia Prague. Conceded by Milan Skriniar.
Booking
Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ondrej Kudela (Slavia Prague) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan).
Hand ball by Jan Boril (Slavia Prague).
Attempt saved. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Antonio Candreva.
Goal!
Goal! Slavia Prague 0, Inter Milan 1. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Romelu Lukaku.
Foul by Tomas Soucek (Slavia Prague).
Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Josef Husbauer (Slavia Prague).
Cristiano Biraghi (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Lukas Masopust (Slavia Prague) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan).
Booking
Matías Vecino (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jan Boril (Slavia Prague) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Matías Vecino (Inter Milan).
Foul by Peter Olayinka (Slavia Prague).
Diego Godín (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Borja Valero.
Tomas Soucek (Slavia Prague) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matías Vecino (Inter Milan).