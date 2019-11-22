Spanish La Liga
Levante20:00Mallorca
Venue: Ciutat de Valencia, Spain

Levante v Mallorca

Line-ups

Levante

  • 13Fernández
  • 20Miramón
  • 14Nunes Vezo
  • 15Postigo
  • 19Clerc
  • 24Campaña
  • 5Radoja
  • 22Melero
  • 21Mayoral
  • 9Martí
  • 11Morales

Substitutes

  • 1Olazábal
  • 6Duarte
  • 7León
  • 8Santos Fortes
  • 10Bardhi
  • 16Rochina
  • 23Andújar Moreno

Mallorca

  • 1Reina
  • 15Gámez
  • 24Valjent
  • 21Raíllo
  • 2Sastre
  • 23Febas
  • 12Baba
  • 26Kubo
  • 8Sevilla
  • 14Rodríguez Vázquez
  • 22Budimir

Substitutes

  • 4Señé
  • 5Campos Coll
  • 9Prats
  • 10Alegría Moreno
  • 13Fabri
  • 19Chavarria
  • 20Sedlar
Referee:
Valentín Pizarro Gómez

Friday 22nd November 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona1281333151825
2Real Madrid127412591625
3Atl Madrid13661158724
4Sevilla137331714324
5Real Sociedad137242114723
6Ath Bilbao13553138520
7Getafe135531815320
8Granada136251917220
9Valencia135531918120
10Osasuna134721613319
11Villarreal135352619718
12Levante135261616017
13Real Valladolid134541417-317
14Alavés134361418-415
15Eibar134361421-715
16Mallorca134271219-714
17Real Betis133461523-813
18Celta Vigo13238719-129
19Espanyol13229723-168
20Leganés13139722-156
