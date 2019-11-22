Galatasaray v Istanbul Basaksehir
-
Line-ups
Galatasaray
- 34Kocuk
- 15Donk
- 5Calik
- 45do Nascimento Teixeira
- 22Ferreira Filho
- 89Feghouli
- 99Lemina
- 19Bayram
- 3Tasdemir
- 7BüyükBooked at 39mins
- 11BabelBooked at 3mins
Substitutes
- 6Seri
- 8Inan
- 10Belhanda
- 12Sen
- 21Durmaz
- 40Bayram
- 48Antalyali
- 55Nagatomo
- 92Nzonzi
- 97Mor
Istanbul Basaksehir
- 34Günok
- 80de Souza Paula JúniorBooked at 47mins
- 26dos Santos Rodrigues
- 6Epureanu
- 3Clichy
- 5Topal
- 7Visca
- 44Okechukwu
- 21TekdemirBooked at 39mins
- 17KahveciBooked at 37mins
- 27Crivelli
Substitutes
- 1Babacan
- 9Gulbrandsen
- 10Turan
- 11Elia
- 19Ba
- 23Behich
- 24Vieira Silva
- 41Özcan
- 70de Souza
- 88Inler
- Referee:
- Yasar Kemal Ugurlu
Match Stats
Home TeamGalatasarayAway TeamIstanbul Basaksehir
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home7
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away12