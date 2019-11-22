Ahmad Mendes Moreira: Excelsior and Volendam players protest against racism

Media playback is not supported on this device Eredivisie: Players halt matches in protest against racism

The players of Dutch clubs Excelsior and Volendam stood still for the first minute of their second division match on Friday to protest against racism.

Excelsior's Ahmad Mendes Moreira was subjected to racist abuse by Den Bosch supporters on Sunday.

Players in the Netherlands' top two divisions subsequently agreed not to play in the first minute of games this weekend to draw attention to racism.

Fans applauded as the players remained still as planned following kick-off.

The Eerste Divisie sides stood together before the match wearing anti-racism tops, and supporters held up red cards reading "show racism the red card" during the 18th minute - the number Excelsior winger Moreira, 24, wears on his shirt.

Moreira said he had been called a "negro and cotton-picker" by Den Bosch fans on Sunday, though the hosts initially claimed the striker mistook "crow sounds" for racist abuse.