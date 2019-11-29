Women's Super League: Brighton 2-2 Reading

Remi Allen joined Reading from Birmingham in June 2016

Remi Allen scored with the last kick of the game to give Reading a point draw against Brighton in the Women's Super League.

The hosts looked set to hold on for victory before Allen fired home after a goalmouth scramble.

The visitors had taken an early lead when former England international Fara Williams scored direct from a corner.

Brighton fought back to lead before the break thanks to Aileen Whelan's header and a composed finish from Ini Umotong.