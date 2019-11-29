Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 2, Reading Women 2.
Women's Super League: Brighton 2-2 Reading
Remi Allen scored with the last kick of the game to give Reading a point draw against Brighton in the Women's Super League.
The hosts looked set to hold on for victory before Allen fired home after a goalmouth scramble.
The visitors had taken an early lead when former England international Fara Williams scored direct from a corner.
Brighton fought back to lead before the break thanks to Aileen Whelan's header and a composed finish from Ini Umotong.
Line-ups
Brighton Women
- 1Walsh
- 8Barton
- 14Kerkdijk
- 20Williams
- 3Gibbons
- 10Natkiel
- 4BowmanSubstituted forLe Tissierat 45'minutes
- 27Le GarrecSubstituted forNildénat 81'minutes
- 7Whelan
- 9Umotong
- 15Green
Substitutes
- 11Nildén
- 12Lundorf Skovsen
- 13Harris
- 19Simpkins
- 21Le Tissier
- 26Bance
Reading Women
- 1Moloney
- 6James
- 2Leine
- 26HowardSubstituted forPotterat 72'minutes
- 3Pacheco
- 18Moore
- 8Allen
- 9EikelandBooked at 43mins
- 4Williams
- 19Chaplen
- 14FarrowSubstituted forUtlandat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 16Utland
- 21Bennink
- 22Potter
- 27Laws
- 33Reynolds
- 35Quirk
- Attendance:
- 510
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away9
- Corners
- Home1
- Away11
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 2, Reading Women 2.
Goal!
Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion Women 2, Reading Women 2. Remi Allen (Reading Women) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the top left corner following a corner.
Corner, Reading Women. Conceded by Victoria Williams.
Attempt saved. Kate Natkiel (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Fara Williams (Reading Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Kristine Leine (Reading Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Reading Women. Conceded by Ini-Abasi Umotong.
Corner, Reading Women. Conceded by Kayleigh Green.
Corner, Reading Women. Conceded by Megan Walsh.
Corner, Reading Women. Conceded by Victoria Williams.
Remi Allen (Reading Women) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box.
Attempt blocked. Kayleigh Green (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Amanda Nildén replaces Léa Le Garrec.
Kayleigh Green (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mayumi Pacheco (Reading Women).
Attempt saved. Jade Moore (Reading Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Kayleigh Green (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Reading Women. Lisa-Marie Utland replaces Millie Farrow.
Brooke Chaplen (Reading Women) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box.
Foul by Ini-Abasi Umotong (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Kristine Leine (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Léa Le Garrec (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Léa Le Garrec (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jade Moore (Reading Women).
Attempt missed. Fara Williams (Reading Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Foul by Victoria Williams (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Remi Allen (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Reading Women. Jo Potter replaces Sophie Howard.
Corner, Reading Women. Conceded by Danique Kerkdijk.
Mayumi Pacheco (Reading Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Léa Le Garrec (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Foul by Victoria Williams (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Jade Moore (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Danique Kerkdijk (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Millie Farrow (Reading Women).
Attempt saved. Ini-Abasi Umotong (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Danique Kerkdijk (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Fara Williams (Reading Women).
Attempt saved. Jade Moore (Reading Women) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the centre of the goal.