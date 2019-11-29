Championship
Wigan15:00Reading
Venue: DW Stadium

Wigan Athletic v Reading

Cedric Kipre has made nine appearances for Wigan Athletic so far this season
Follow live text coverage of Saturday's EFL action from 12:15 GMT

Wigan Athletic will have Cedric Kipre available when they welcome fellow Championship strugglers Reading to the DW Stadium on Saturday.

Kipre came off the bench in the Latics' midweek draw against Millwall following suspension.

Reading can choose between Andy Yiadom and Chris Gunter at right-back for the trip to the north west.

Yiadom returns from suspension, while Gunter made his first appearance this season in the defeat by Leeds.

Match facts

  • Wigan are without a win in their last four league meetings with Reading (D1 L3), since a 1-0 away triumph back in February 2015.
  • Reading are unbeaten in each of their last three away league visits to Wigan (W1 D2), after losing four of the previous five (D1).
  • Since beating Nottingham Forest 1-0 in October, Wigan have failed to win any of their six Championship games (D2 L4), conceding 2+ goals in each of their last five matches,
  • Reading have won just one of their last 13 away Championship games (D6 L6), a 2-0 victory at Huddersfield back in August (P5 W0 D2 L3 since on the road).
  • Wigan's Cheyenne Dunkley is the top scoring Championship defender this season (5) - he has netted three more than any other player for the Latics in the competition in 2019-20.
  • Reading's John Swift has created more chances than any other Championship player this season (54), with six of them being converted.

Saturday 30th November 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom18116135191639
2Leeds18114324101437
3Fulham1895429181132
4Nottm Forest1795324131132
5Preston189453122931
6Swansea188642318530
7Bristol City187832625129
8Brentford188372214827
9Hull187562923626
10Sheff Wed187562317626
11Cardiff186752625125
12Millwall186752224-225
13Blackburn187382426-224
14Derby186661924-524
15Birmingham187381823-524
16QPR187382736-924
17Charlton186572523223
18Reading175391922-318
19Huddersfield184682026-618
20Middlesbrough183871623-717
21Luton1852112533-817
22Wigan1844101628-1216
23Stoke1842121931-1214
24Barnsley1816111837-199
View full Championship table

