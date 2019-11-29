Wigan Athletic v Reading

Cedric Kipre has made nine appearances for Wigan Athletic so far this season

Wigan Athletic will have Cedric Kipre available when they welcome fellow Championship strugglers Reading to the DW Stadium on Saturday.

Kipre came off the bench in the Latics' midweek draw against Millwall following suspension.

Reading can choose between Andy Yiadom and Chris Gunter at right-back for the trip to the north west.

Yiadom returns from suspension, while Gunter made his first appearance this season in the defeat by Leeds.

Match facts