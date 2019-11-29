Championship
Stoke15:00Blackburn
Venue: bet365 Stadium

Stoke City v Blackburn Rovers

Michael O'Neill has won two of his three games in charge of Stoke City
Follow live text coverage of Saturday's EFL action from 12:15 GMT

Stoke City boss Michael O'Neill is unlikely to ring the changes for the game against Blackburn, despite their midweek defeat by Cardiff.

Tom Edwards could return for the Potters at right-back after he was replaced by Cameron Carter-Vickers.

Rovers boss Tony Mowbray will assess the fitness of Sam Gallagher and Derrick Williams for the trip.

Danny Graham could start up front for the visitors after his return from an ankle injury.

Match facts

  • Stoke have lost just once in their last nine league games versus Blackburn, winning on seven occasions in this run (W7 D1 L1).
  • Blackburn won this exact fixture last season, 3-2 back in September 2018 - they last won consecutive league games at Stoke in April 1990 at the Victoria Ground.
  • Stoke have lost more Championship games this season (12) than any other side.
  • Blackburn have lost each of their last four away Championship games, last losing five on the bounce away from home in the EFL in April 2013 (a run of six).
  • At home, Stoke have won two of their last three league games (L1), as many victories as in their previous 17 Championship matches at the Bet365 stadium (D7 L8).
  • Since making his Blackburn debut in August 2017, Bradley Dack has been directly involved in 57 league goals for Rovers (41 goals and 16 assists), at least 15 more than any other player for the club during this period.

Saturday 30th November 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom18116135191639
2Leeds18114324101437
3Fulham1895429181132
4Nottm Forest1795324131132
5Preston189453122931
6Swansea188642318530
7Bristol City187832625129
8Brentford188372214827
9Hull187562923626
10Sheff Wed187562317626
11Cardiff186752625125
12Millwall186752224-225
13Blackburn187382426-224
14Derby186661924-524
15Birmingham187381823-524
16QPR187382736-924
17Charlton186572523223
18Reading175391922-318
19Huddersfield184682026-618
20Middlesbrough183871623-717
21Luton1852112533-817
22Wigan1844101628-1216
23Stoke1842121931-1214
24Barnsley1816111837-199
View full Championship table

