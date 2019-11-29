Stoke City v Blackburn Rovers

Michael O'Neill has won two of his three games in charge of Stoke City

Stoke City boss Michael O'Neill is unlikely to ring the changes for the game against Blackburn, despite their midweek defeat by Cardiff.

Tom Edwards could return for the Potters at right-back after he was replaced by Cameron Carter-Vickers.

Rovers boss Tony Mowbray will assess the fitness of Sam Gallagher and Derrick Williams for the trip.

Danny Graham could start up front for the visitors after his return from an ankle injury.

Match facts