Bristol City v Huddersfield Town
Bristol City boss Lee Johnson is likely to make changes following the 4-1 loss at West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday.
Winger Niclas Eliasson and forward Famara Diedhiou are both pushing for starts, but Callum O'Dowda could miss out with a dead leg.
Huddersfield Town will be without suspended midfielder Trevoh Chalobah after his red card in the draw with Swansea City on Tuesday.
But right-back Danny Simpson is nearing a return following a hip problem.
Match facts
- Bristol City have won three of their last four league encounters with Huddersfield Town (L1), as many as in their previous 16 combined (W3 D6 L7).
- Huddersfield have failed to keep a clean sheet in 19 of their last 22 league clashes with Bristol City (W8 D6 L8).
- Bristol City have drawn eight of their 18 league games this season (W7 L3), no Championship side has drawn more matches in 2019-20 (level with Middlesbrough).
- Huddersfield have won two of their last four away league games (D1 L1), as many victories as in their previous 33 on the road across spells in the Championship and Premier League (W2 D9 L22).
- Bristol City have used 27 different players in the Championship this season, no side has used more.
- Karlan Grant (10 goals and 2 assists) has been directly involved in 60% of Huddersfield's league goals this campaign (12/20) - the highest percentage for a player in the Championship.