Championship
Bristol City15:00Huddersfield
Venue: Ashton Gate

Bristol City v Huddersfield Town

Niclas Eliasson
Niclas Eliasson is Bristol City's leading assist maker in 2019-20, despite starting just three Championship games
Bristol City boss Lee Johnson is likely to make changes following the 4-1 loss at West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday.

Winger Niclas Eliasson and forward Famara Diedhiou are both pushing for starts, but Callum O'Dowda could miss out with a dead leg.

Huddersfield Town will be without suspended midfielder Trevoh Chalobah after his red card in the draw with Swansea City on Tuesday.

But right-back Danny Simpson is nearing a return following a hip problem.

Match facts

  • Bristol City have won three of their last four league encounters with Huddersfield Town (L1), as many as in their previous 16 combined (W3 D6 L7).
  • Huddersfield have failed to keep a clean sheet in 19 of their last 22 league clashes with Bristol City (W8 D6 L8).
  • Bristol City have drawn eight of their 18 league games this season (W7 L3), no Championship side has drawn more matches in 2019-20 (level with Middlesbrough).
  • Huddersfield have won two of their last four away league games (D1 L1), as many victories as in their previous 33 on the road across spells in the Championship and Premier League (W2 D9 L22).
  • Bristol City have used 27 different players in the Championship this season, no side has used more.
  • Karlan Grant (10 goals and 2 assists) has been directly involved in 60% of Huddersfield's league goals this campaign (12/20) - the highest percentage for a player in the Championship.

Saturday 30th November 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom18116135191639
2Leeds18114324101437
3Fulham1895429181132
4Nottm Forest1795324131132
5Preston189453122931
6Swansea188642318530
7Bristol City187832625129
8Brentford188372214827
9Hull187562923626
10Sheff Wed187562317626
11Cardiff186752625125
12Millwall186752224-225
13Blackburn187382426-224
14Derby186661924-524
15Birmingham187381823-524
16QPR187382736-924
17Charlton186572523223
18Reading175391922-318
19Huddersfield184682026-618
20Middlesbrough183871623-717
21Luton1852112533-817
22Wigan1844101628-1216
23Stoke1842121931-1214
24Barnsley1816111837-199
