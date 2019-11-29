Nottingham Forest v Cardiff City
Nottingham Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi has said Brice Samba is available for selection against Cardiff despite the goalkeeper appearing to struggle with a shoulder injury against QPR in midweek.
Ryan Yates remains suspended and Forest are also likely to be without the recovering Yuri Ribeiro and Samba Sow,
Cardiff will check on the fitness of Callum Paterson after a knock saw him start on the bench against Stoke.
Robert Glatzel is also nearing a return after four games out.
Match facts
- Nottingham Forest have won only once in their past 12 league games against Cardiff City (W1 D1 L10), failing to win any of the last nine (D1 L8).
- Cardiff City have won each of their last four away league games versus Nottingham Forest - they have never won five consecutive away games against an opponent in the EFL.
- Nottingham Forest have kept three consecutive clean sheets (W2 D1), last going longer without conceding in the Championship in February 2016 (a run of four).
- Cardiff have failed to win any of their opening nine away league games in back-to-back seasons. However, their first away victory last season came in their 10th such game, beating Leicester City 1-0 at the King Power.
- Since the start of last season, only four players have scored more Championship goals than Nottingham Forrest's Lewis Grabban (24).
- Cardiff's Robert Glatzel has committed 23 fouls in the Championship this season without receiving a single booking - only Middlesbrough's Britt Assombalonga (33) has conceded more fouls in the competition in 2019-20 without receiving a card.