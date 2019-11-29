Birmingham City v Millwall
-
- From the section Championship
Birmingham captain Harlee Dean returns from a three-match suspension and is expected to go straight into the side to face Millwall at St Andrews.
But forward Alvaro Gimenez is banned for one match having received his fifth booking against Sheffield Wednesday.
Milwall striker Matt Smith will be pushing for a starting place having come off the bench to score in the midweek draw against Wigan.
Smith has netted in two of his past three appearances as a substitute.
Match facts
- Birmingham City have lost four of their past five league matches against Millwall (W1), failing to score in each defeat.
- Millwall have won three consecutive away games against Birmingham in league competition - their longest such winning run versus the Blues.
- Birmingham are winless since a 2-1 victory against Luton in October (P4 D2 L2 since), drawing each of their past two Championship games 1-1.
- Millwall have won two of their past three league games (D1), as many victories as in their previous 12 Championship encounters (D5 L5).
- Seven of Birmingham's 10 goals scored at St Andrews in the Championship this season have been headed (70%), including each of the last four.
- Former Birmingham City manager and current Millwall boss Gary Rowett has lost his past two matches against the Blues (both with Stoke), with his side failing to score in each defeat.