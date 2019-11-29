Birmingham City v Millwall

Harlee Dean was sent off against Cardiff City earlier this month

Birmingham captain Harlee Dean returns from a three-match suspension and is expected to go straight into the side to face Millwall at St Andrews.

But forward Alvaro Gimenez is banned for one match having received his fifth booking against Sheffield Wednesday.

Milwall striker Matt Smith will be pushing for a starting place having come off the bench to score in the midweek draw against Wigan.

Smith has netted in two of his past three appearances as a substitute.

Match facts