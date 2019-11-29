Charlton Athletic v Sheffield Wednesday

Roland Duchatelet had been Charlton owner since 2014, but has wanted to sell the club for more than two years

Injury-hit Charlton will be without Conor Gallagher as he serves a one-match ban against Sheffield Wednesday.

Josh Cullen, Adedeji Oshilaja and Lyle Taylor are still out, so youngsters Albie Morgan and Alfie Doughty may again feature in the Addicks' first game since a takeover was announced.

Liam Palmer is still banned for The Owls while Julian Borner is suspended after getting a fifth yellow card.

Cameron Dawson could again deputise for injured goalkeeper Keiren Westwood.

Charlton fans will get their first chance to see the side since controversial owner Roland Duchatelet agreed to sell the club to East Street Investments on Friday.

Addicks fans had held a series of protests against Belgian Duchatelet who had been trying to sell since 2017

Tahnoon Nimer and Jonathan Heller - chairman and CEO of Abu Dhabi Business Development - join as directors, with Matt Southall becoming club chairman.

Match facts