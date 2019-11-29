Charlton Athletic v Sheffield Wednesday
Injury-hit Charlton will be without Conor Gallagher as he serves a one-match ban against Sheffield Wednesday.
Josh Cullen, Adedeji Oshilaja and Lyle Taylor are still out, so youngsters Albie Morgan and Alfie Doughty may again feature in the Addicks' first game since a takeover was announced.
Liam Palmer is still banned for The Owls while Julian Borner is suspended after getting a fifth yellow card.
Cameron Dawson could again deputise for injured goalkeeper Keiren Westwood.
Charlton fans will get their first chance to see the side since controversial owner Roland Duchatelet agreed to sell the club to East Street Investments on Friday.
Addicks fans had held a series of protests against Belgian Duchatelet who had been trying to sell since 2017
Tahnoon Nimer and Jonathan Heller - chairman and CEO of Abu Dhabi Business Development - join as directors, with Matt Southall becoming club chairman.
Match facts
- Charlton Athletic will be looking to win consecutive home league games against Sheffield Wednesday for the first time since October 1988 at Selhurst Park.
- Sheffield Wednesday's 3-0 victory in their last meeting with Charlton in March 2016 ended a six-match winless run against the Addicks in all competitions.
- Charlton are winless in their last six league games (D2 L4), last going longer without a victory in the EFL between November 2017 and January 2018 (a run of eight), in League One.
- Sheffield Wednesday have won just one point from their last seven league visits to London (W0 D1 L6), failing to score in each of their last four visits to the capital.
- Charlton have lost more points from winning positions (15) than any other Championship side in 2019-20, failing to win each of their last two in the competition despite scoring the opening goal in both games (vs Cardiff and Luton).
- Each of Sheffield Wednesday's last six away league defeats have been by a one-goal margin, losing 2-1 in each of their last two away games against Blackburn and West Brom.