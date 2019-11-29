Barnsley v Hull City
Championship
Gerhard Struber takes charge of Barnsley in a home game for the first time as he aims to end an 18-match winless run dating back to August.
Aapo Halme will have a head injury assessed, but Kenny Dougall, Cameron McGeehan, Patrick Schmidt and Toby Sibbick could all come into the side.
Hull boss Grant McCann could name an unchanged team after the 4-0 midweek win against high-flying Preston.
Leonardo Da Silva Lopes was injured in midweek and will be assessed.
Match facts
- Barnsley have picked up just two league victories in their last 10 clashes with Hull City, with both wins arriving at Oakwell (W2 D2 L6).
- Hull City will be searching for back-to-back away league wins at Barnsley for the first time since January 1989.
- Barnsley's three league Yorkshire derbies this season have all ended in defeat, against Sheffield Wednesday, Leeds and Huddersfield.
- Hull have won four of their last six league games (D1 L1), as many victories as in their previous 18 Championship matches (W4 D6 L8).
- Each of the last 10 sides to have won nine or fewer points after 18 league games of a season in the second tier have been relegated (Barnsley currently on nine points from 18 games), with Plymouth in 1963-64 (9 points after 18 games) the last side to avoid the drop from such a position.
- Hull's Jarrod Bowen has been involved in more Championship goals than any other player in the competition this season (16 - 12 goals and 4 assists), scoring or assisting on average every 101 minutes this campaign.