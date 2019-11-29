Barnsley v Hull City

Gerhard Struber has seen Barnsley lose his first two games in charge

Gerhard Struber takes charge of Barnsley in a home game for the first time as he aims to end an 18-match winless run dating back to August.

Aapo Halme will have a head injury assessed, but Kenny Dougall, Cameron McGeehan, Patrick Schmidt and Toby Sibbick could all come into the side.

Hull boss Grant McCann could name an unchanged team after the 4-0 midweek win against high-flying Preston.

Leonardo Da Silva Lopes was injured in midweek and will be assessed.

Match facts