Brentford v Luton Town

Ethan Pinnock has started against Reading and Blackburn for Brentford

Brentford remain without suspended Julian Jeanvier for the visit of Luton with Ethan Pinnock and Pontus Jansson set to continue as centre-backs.

Bees manager Thomas Frank may well hand starts to Josh Dasilva and Bryan Mbuemo after defeat at Blackburn on Wednesday.

Luton manager Graeme Jones will likely name an unchanged starting line-up after recording a much-needed victory on Tuesday night against Charlton.

Striker Danny Hylton (knee) is the Hatters only long-term injury absentee.

Match facts