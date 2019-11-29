Championship
Brentford15:00Luton
Venue: Griffin Park

Brentford v Luton Town

Brentford centre-back Ethan Pinnock
Ethan Pinnock has started against Reading and Blackburn for Brentford
Brentford remain without suspended Julian Jeanvier for the visit of Luton with Ethan Pinnock and Pontus Jansson set to continue as centre-backs.

Bees manager Thomas Frank may well hand starts to Josh Dasilva and Bryan Mbuemo after defeat at Blackburn on Wednesday.

Luton manager Graeme Jones will likely name an unchanged starting line-up after recording a much-needed victory on Tuesday night against Charlton.

Striker Danny Hylton (knee) is the Hatters only long-term injury absentee.

Match facts

  • Brentford are unbeaten in their past eight league games against Luton Town at Griffin Park (W5 D3 L0), since a 2-1 loss in September 1992.
  • Luton have lost five of their past seven matches against Brentford in league competition (W2), losing the last two. Indeed, the Hatters have never lost three in a row versus the Bees.
  • Following their 1-0 victory against Reading in their last home league game, Brentford will be looking to pick up back-to-back Championship victories at Griffin Park for the first time this season.
  • Luton have won just three of their past 54 away league visits to London in the top-two tiers of English football, losing each of their past six in a row stretching back to 2005.
  • Ollie Watkins (11 goals) has scored 50% of Brentford's league goals this season (11/22) - no player has scored a higher percentage of their side's goals in the Championship this campaign.
  • 11 of Luton's last 12 Championship goals have been scored in the second half of games - indeed, Pelly Ruddock's 19th-minute strike against Charlton last time out, is the only first-half goal the Hatters have scored in their last nine games.

Saturday 30th November 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom18116135191639
2Leeds18114324101437
3Fulham1895429181132
4Nottm Forest1795324131132
5Preston189453122931
6Swansea188642318530
7Bristol City187832625129
8Brentford188372214827
9Hull187562923626
10Sheff Wed187562317626
11Cardiff186752625125
12Millwall186752224-225
13Blackburn187382426-224
14Derby186661924-524
15Birmingham187381823-524
16QPR187382736-924
17Charlton186572523223
18Reading175391922-318
19Huddersfield184682026-618
20Middlesbrough183871623-717
21Luton1852112533-817
22Wigan1844101628-1216
23Stoke1842121931-1214
24Barnsley1816111837-199
