Leeds United v Middlesbrough

Helder Costa could return to Leeds United's starting line-up for the visit of Middlesbrough after Tyler Roberts was sidelined with a hamstring problem.

Costa came off the bench to replace the injured Roberts in Tuesday's 1-0 victory at Reading which extended Leeds' unbeaten run to seven games.

Boro will be without Anfernee Dijksteel (knee), while Britt Assombalonga and Paddy McNair are doubts.

George Saville returns from suspension, but Marvin Johnson is still banned.

The match will see former Leeds defender Jonathan Woodgate return to Elland Road as a manager for the first time.

His Boro side are 18 places and 20 points adrift of Marcelo Bielsa's high-flying Whites after 18 games.

Match facts