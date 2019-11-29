Championship
Leeds15:00Middlesbrough
Venue: Elland Road

Leeds United v Middlesbrough

Helder Costa
Helder Costa could return to Leeds United's starting line-up for the visit of Middlesbrough after Tyler Roberts was sidelined with a hamstring problem.

Costa came off the bench to replace the injured Roberts in Tuesday's 1-0 victory at Reading which extended Leeds' unbeaten run to seven games.

Boro will be without Anfernee Dijksteel (knee), while Britt Assombalonga and Paddy McNair are doubts.

George Saville returns from suspension, but Marvin Johnson is still banned.

The match will see former Leeds defender Jonathan Woodgate return to Elland Road as a manager for the first time.

His Boro side are 18 places and 20 points adrift of Marcelo Bielsa's high-flying Whites after 18 games.

Match facts

  • Leeds United are unbeaten in their past six league meetings with Middlesbrough at Elland Road (W4 D2), since a 1-0 reverse in August 2011.
  • Middlesbrough have lost just once in their past six matches against Leeds United (W2 D3 L1), losing at Elland Road in November 2017.
  • Leeds have won 37 points from their 18 Championship games this season, their highest points tally at this stage of a campaign in the top two tiers of English Football since 1999/00 (41 points), whilst in the Premier League.
  • Middlesbrough are winless in their past eight away league games (D4 L4), last going longer without a victory on the road between August 2016 and August 2017 (a run of 20), across spells in the Championship and Premier League.
  • Leeds have made the fewest changes to their starting XI's in the Championship this season (12), half the number of next placed side Brentford (24).
  • Middlesbrough have the lowest shot conversion rate in the Championship this season (7.24%), netting just 16 of their 221 attempts on goal.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom18116135191639
2Leeds18114324101437
3Fulham1895429181132
4Nottm Forest1795324131132
5Preston189453122931
6Swansea188642318530
7Bristol City187832625129
8Brentford188372214827
9Hull187562923626
10Sheff Wed187562317626
11Cardiff186752625125
12Millwall186752224-225
13Blackburn187382426-224
14Derby186661924-524
15Birmingham187381823-524
16QPR187382736-924
17Charlton186572523223
18Reading175391922-318
19Huddersfield184682026-618
20Middlesbrough183871623-717
21Luton1852112533-817
22Wigan1844101628-1216
23Stoke1842121931-1214
24Barnsley1816111837-199
