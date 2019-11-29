Leeds United v Middlesbrough
Helder Costa could return to Leeds United's starting line-up for the visit of Middlesbrough after Tyler Roberts was sidelined with a hamstring problem.
Costa came off the bench to replace the injured Roberts in Tuesday's 1-0 victory at Reading which extended Leeds' unbeaten run to seven games.
Boro will be without Anfernee Dijksteel (knee), while Britt Assombalonga and Paddy McNair are doubts.
George Saville returns from suspension, but Marvin Johnson is still banned.
The match will see former Leeds defender Jonathan Woodgate return to Elland Road as a manager for the first time.
His Boro side are 18 places and 20 points adrift of Marcelo Bielsa's high-flying Whites after 18 games.
Match facts
- Leeds United are unbeaten in their past six league meetings with Middlesbrough at Elland Road (W4 D2), since a 1-0 reverse in August 2011.
- Middlesbrough have lost just once in their past six matches against Leeds United (W2 D3 L1), losing at Elland Road in November 2017.
- Leeds have won 37 points from their 18 Championship games this season, their highest points tally at this stage of a campaign in the top two tiers of English Football since 1999/00 (41 points), whilst in the Premier League.
- Middlesbrough are winless in their past eight away league games (D4 L4), last going longer without a victory on the road between August 2016 and August 2017 (a run of 20), across spells in the Championship and Premier League.
- Leeds have made the fewest changes to their starting XI's in the Championship this season (12), half the number of next placed side Brentford (24).
- Middlesbrough have the lowest shot conversion rate in the Championship this season (7.24%), netting just 16 of their 221 attempts on goal.