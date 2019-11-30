Scottish Premiership
Livingston15:00Hamilton
Venue: Tony Macaroni Arena

Livingston v Hamilton Academical

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic1311114073334
2Rangers1311113883034
3Aberdeen147432116525
4Motherwell147162122-122
5Kilmarnock146351515021
6Hibernian144642125-418
7Ross County143561630-1414
8Livingston143471623-713
9Hearts132561520-511
10St Mirren143291019-911
11Hamilton142571527-1211
12St Johnstone132561329-1611
