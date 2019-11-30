National League
Torquay15:00Stockport
Venue: Plainmoor

Torquay United v Stockport County

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barrow22132741271441
2Solihull Moors23124737231440
3Bromley23117540291140
4Woking2310853529638
5Halifax2311573228438
6Yeovil22114737271037
7Harrogate2310763530537
8Torquay2310494136534
9Notts County238873527832
10Hartlepool238873632432
11Eastleigh228862929032
12Dover229582930-132
13Stockport239592636-1032
14Boreham Wood238783328531
15Barnet238783432231
16Dag & Red238692930-130
17Maidenhead United2384113030028
18Fylde227692836-827
19Aldershot2375112433-926
20Sutton United2257102229-722
21Chesterfield2257102941-1222
22Wrexham2248102533-820
23Chorley2331192039-1920
24Ebbsfleet2347123346-1319
View full National League table

Top Stories