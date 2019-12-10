Scottish Championship
Ayr19:45Arbroath
Venue: Somerset Park, Scotland

Ayr United v Arbroath

Line-ups

Ayr

  • 1Doohan
  • 14Houston
  • 15Bell
  • 5Roscoe-Byrne
  • 3Harvie
  • 2Muirhead
  • 4Kerr
  • 23Docherty
  • 30Kelly
  • 7Moffat
  • 9Moore

Substitutes

  • 6Geggan
  • 10Forrest
  • 11McCowan
  • 12McGuffie
  • 19Hare-Reid
  • 21Ecrepont
  • 22McKenzie

Arbroath

  • 21Gaston
  • 7Gold
  • 4Little
  • 5O'Brien
  • 3Hamilton
  • 12Kader
  • 6Whatley
  • 22Virtanen
  • 16Stewart
  • 8McKenna
  • 11Linn

Substitutes

  • 1Jamieson
  • 2Thomson
  • 9Doris
  • 10Swankie
  • 14Spence
  • 15Donnelly
  • 18Murphy
Referee:
Colin Steven

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd15120335132236
2Inverness CT169252418629
3Dunfermline167452517825
4Ayr158072822624
5Dundee166462022-222
6Arbroath156361516-121
7Queen of Sth165471619-319
8Morton155191932-1316
9Partick Thistle164392132-1115
10Alloa163581628-1214
View full Scottish Championship table

