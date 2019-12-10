Ayr United v Arbroath
-
- From the section Scottish Championship
Line-ups
Ayr
- 1Doohan
- 14Houston
- 15Bell
- 5Roscoe-Byrne
- 3Harvie
- 2Muirhead
- 4Kerr
- 23Docherty
- 30Kelly
- 7Moffat
- 9Moore
Substitutes
- 6Geggan
- 10Forrest
- 11McCowan
- 12McGuffie
- 19Hare-Reid
- 21Ecrepont
- 22McKenzie
Arbroath
- 21Gaston
- 7Gold
- 4Little
- 5O'Brien
- 3Hamilton
- 12Kader
- 6Whatley
- 22Virtanen
- 16Stewart
- 8McKenna
- 11Linn
Substitutes
- 1Jamieson
- 2Thomson
- 9Doris
- 10Swankie
- 14Spence
- 15Donnelly
- 18Murphy
- Referee:
- Colin Steven
Match report to follow.