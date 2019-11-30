Falkirk v Stranraer
-
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Airdrieonians
|14
|8
|2
|4
|22
|17
|5
|26
|2
|Raith Rovers
|14
|7
|4
|3
|28
|18
|10
|25
|3
|East Fife
|14
|6
|7
|1
|24
|14
|10
|25
|4
|Falkirk
|14
|6
|5
|3
|24
|8
|16
|23
|5
|Montrose
|14
|6
|2
|6
|20
|20
|0
|20
|6
|Dumbarton
|14
|5
|3
|6
|19
|25
|-6
|18
|7
|Clyde
|14
|4
|5
|5
|18
|21
|-3
|17
|8
|Peterhead
|14
|4
|4
|6
|15
|22
|-7
|16
|9
|Forfar
|14
|3
|2
|9
|9
|21
|-12
|11
|10
|Stranraer
|14
|2
|4
|8
|16
|29
|-13
|10