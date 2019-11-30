Scottish League One
Falkirk15:00Stranraer
Venue: Falkirk Stadium

Falkirk v Stranraer

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Airdrieonians148242217526
2Raith Rovers1474328181025
3East Fife1467124141025
4Falkirk146532481623
5Montrose146262020020
6Dumbarton145361925-618
7Clyde144551821-317
8Peterhead144461522-716
9Forfar14329921-1211
10Stranraer142481629-1310
View full Scottish League One table

Top Stories