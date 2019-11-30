Annan Athletic v Cove Rangers
-
- From the section Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Cove Rangers
|13
|11
|1
|1
|38
|13
|25
|34
|2
|Edinburgh City
|13
|9
|2
|2
|29
|18
|11
|29
|3
|Cowdenbeath
|13
|8
|1
|4
|18
|12
|6
|25
|4
|Annan Athletic
|13
|5
|3
|5
|15
|23
|-8
|18
|5
|Elgin
|12
|4
|4
|4
|19
|13
|6
|16
|6
|Queen's Park
|13
|4
|3
|6
|17
|18
|-1
|15
|7
|Stirling
|13
|3
|4
|6
|10
|10
|0
|13
|8
|Stenhousemuir
|12
|3
|3
|6
|12
|23
|-11
|12
|9
|Albion
|13
|3
|2
|8
|18
|29
|-11
|11
|10
|Brechin
|13
|2
|1
|10
|14
|31
|-17
|7