Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Aberdeen, Morelos, Brown

Celtic manager Neil Lennon says he will need to speak to captain Scott Brown if, as the midfielder hinted, he makes himself available for Scotland duty once again if the national side qualifies for Euro 2020 (Scottish Sun).

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has praised Ryan Jack's performances for Scotland and says his midfielder is as good as any of the national side's other options in the middle of the pitch (Daily Record).

And Gerrard has also said there will be no Christmas nights out at Ibrox next month, due to a hectic fixture schedule (Daily Mail- print edition).

Hearts interim manager Austin MacPhee believes only more victories and goals will enhance his chances of replacing Craig Levein on a permanent basis (Edinburgh Evening News).

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos faces a race against time to be available to face Hamilton at lunchtime on Sunday, due to flight delays on his way back from international duty with Colombia, caused by anti-government protests (Scottish Sun).

As he prepares to make his 500th appearance for Aberdeen, Andrew Considine has received the backing of his manager Derek McInnes, who says the defender is good enough to play for Scotland (Herald- print edition).

Former Aberdeen striker Duncan Shearer says he's not surprised at the timing of chairman Stewart Milne's decision to step down, and that the club has been lucky to have him (Press and Journal- print edition).