Premier League: What happened in the English top flight on Saturday?

Liverpool remain eight points clear at the top of the Premier League

Roberto Firmino scored a late winner as Premier League leaders Liverpool maintained their eight-point advantage over closest challengers Leicester City.

Wilfried Zaha's 82nd-minute strike had cancelled out Sadio Mane's opener for the visitors, but Firmino's 85th-minute response sealed all three points for Jurgen Klopp's side at Selhurst Park.

Leicester also won to keep in touch with the Reds as Ayoze Perez's goal and a Jamie Vardy penalty earned Brendan Rodgers' side a 2-0 win at Brighton.

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, in fourth, host third-placed Chelsea in Saturday's late kick-off.

Alexandre Lacazette rescued a late point for Arsenal in a 2-2 draw against struggling Southampton to prevent Unai Emery's side falling to back-to-back defeats.

Lacazette had cancelled out Danny Ings' eighth-minute opener for Saints, but James Ward-Prowse looked to have scored the winner at Emirates Stadium.

However Lacazette's 96th-minute leveller denied Southampton a first victory since 15 September.

It was also a good afternoon for Norwich City, who climbed off the foot of the Premier League with a 2-0 victory against Everton at Goodison Park.

Todd Cantwell and Dennis Srbeny's injury-time goal ended a seven-match winless run for Daniel Farke's side, who climb to 19th.

Watford replaced them at the foot of the table following a 3-0 defeat at home to Burnley.

Chris Wood opened the scoring early in the second half, before Ashley Barnes and James Tarkowski added late goals for Sean Dyche's side.

Meanwhile, Wolves are up to fifth after defeating Bournemouth 2-1 at Vitality Stadium.

Joao Moutinho and Raul Jimenez put Wolves in control, and the visitors were able to hold on despite Steve Cook's second-half lifeline for the Cherries.

In Saturday's early kick-off, Jose Mourinho made a winning start to life as Tottenham manager as his side survived a late West Ham fightback to earn a first Premier League away win since 20 January.

Son Heung-min and Lucas Moura had put Spurs in control at half-time, but it was Harry Kane's strike shortly after the break that proved the difference as Michail Antonio and Angelo Ogbonna responded for the Hammers.