Fortuna Dusseldorf 0-4 Bayern Munich: Comfortable win sees champions narrow gap at top

Champions Bayern Munich cruised to victory over Fortuna Dusseldorf to move a point behind Bundesliga leaders Borussia Monchengladbach.

Benjamin Pavard, Corentin Tolisso and Serge Gnabry struck in the first half as visitors Bayern raced into a three-goal lead after just 34 minutes.

Philippe Coutinho added a fourth for Hansi Flick's side after the interval.

But striker Robert Lewandowski was unable to extend his goalscoring run in the league to a 12th successive game.

Leaders Borussia Monchengladbach saw their advantage cut after a surprise 2-0 defeat at Union Berlin.

Bayern, who have recorded three straight victories under interim coach Flick since former boss Niko Kovac's departure on 3 November, climb to second in the German top-flight - though RB Leipzig can move above Flick's side with victory over Cologne later on Saturday.

Following a 4-0 thrashing of rivals Borussia Dortmund before the international break, Bayern were at their free-flowing best in Dusseldorf, with right-back Pavard's 11th-minute finish setting the tone for a dominant display.

Tolisso then took advantage of some slack Fortuna defending, before Gnabry converted from close range to seal the points before the interval.

Lewandowski, who remains on 16 goals after 12 league games, provided the cross as Coutinho slotted home with 20 minutes remaining.

Elsewhere in the Bundesliga, David Wagner's Schalke are fourth after a 2-1 win at Werder Bremen, while Dortmund fought back from 3-0 down to earn a point against Paderborn on Friday.