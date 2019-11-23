Match ends, Fortuna Düsseldorf 0, FC Bayern München 4.
Fortuna Dusseldorf 0-4 Bayern Munich: Comfortable win sees champions narrow gap at top
Champions Bayern Munich cruised to victory over Fortuna Dusseldorf to move a point behind Bundesliga leaders Borussia Monchengladbach.
Benjamin Pavard, Corentin Tolisso and Serge Gnabry struck in the first half as visitors Bayern raced into a three-goal lead after just 34 minutes.
Philippe Coutinho added a fourth for Hansi Flick's side after the interval.
But striker Robert Lewandowski was unable to extend his goalscoring run in the league to a 12th successive game.
Leaders Borussia Monchengladbach saw their advantage cut after a surprise 2-0 defeat at Union Berlin.
Bayern, who have recorded three straight victories under interim coach Flick since former boss Niko Kovac's departure on 3 November, climb to second in the German top-flight - though RB Leipzig can move above Flick's side with victory over Cologne later on Saturday.
Following a 4-0 thrashing of rivals Borussia Dortmund before the international break, Bayern were at their free-flowing best in Dusseldorf, with right-back Pavard's 11th-minute finish setting the tone for a dominant display.
Tolisso then took advantage of some slack Fortuna defending, before Gnabry converted from close range to seal the points before the interval.
Lewandowski, who remains on 16 goals after 12 league games, provided the cross as Coutinho slotted home with 20 minutes remaining.
Elsewhere in the Bundesliga, David Wagner's Schalke are fourth after a 2-1 win at Werder Bremen, while Dortmund fought back from 3-0 down to earn a point against Paderborn on Friday.
Line-ups
Düsseldorf
- 24Steffen
- 25Zimmermann
- 5Ayhan
- 4Adams
- 23Gießelmann
- 13Bodzek
- 6Morales
- 15ThommySubstituted forZimmerat 87'minutes
- 7FinkSubstituted forSuttnerat 66'minutes
- 9KownackiSubstituted forSobottkaat 79'minutes
- 28HenningsBooked at 36mins
Substitutes
- 3Hoffmann
- 27Ampomah
- 29Suttner
- 31Sobottka
- 32Bormuth
- 33Kastenmeier
- 34Baker
- 37Tekpetey
- 39Zimmer
Bayern Munich
- 1Neuer
- 5Pavard
- 8Martínez AguinagaBooked at 22mins
- 27Alaba
- 19Davies
- 32KimmichSubstituted forGoretzkaat 76'minutes
- 22GnabrySubstituted forPerisicat 63'minutes
- 24TolissoSubstituted forThiago Alcántaraat 71'minutes
- 25Müller
- 10Coutinho
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 6Thiago Alcántara
- 11Cuisance
- 14Perisic
- 18Goretzka
- 26Ulreich
- 29Coman
- 33Mai
- Referee:
- Frank Willenborg
- Attendance:
- 53,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home29%
- Away71%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away5
- Corners
- Home8
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Fortuna Düsseldorf 0, FC Bayern München 4.
Foul by Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München).
Kasim Adams (Fortuna Düsseldorf) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Fortuna Düsseldorf. Jean Zimmer replaces Erik Thommy.
Corner, Fortuna Düsseldorf. Conceded by Javi Martínez.
Attempt blocked. Marcel Sobottka (Fortuna Düsseldorf) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Erik Thommy.
Attempt missed. Rouwen Hennings (Fortuna Düsseldorf) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left.
Foul by Philippe Coutinho (FC Bayern München).
Adam Bodzek (Fortuna Düsseldorf) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Matthias Zimmermann (Fortuna Düsseldorf) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Alfredo Morales.
Substitution
Substitution, Fortuna Düsseldorf. Marcel Sobottka replaces Dawid Kownacki.
Offside, FC Bayern München. Philippe Coutinho tries a through ball, but Robert Lewandowski is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Leon Goretzka replaces Joshua Kimmich.
Offside, Fortuna Düsseldorf. Rouwen Hennings tries a through ball, but Matthias Zimmermann is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Rouwen Hennings (Fortuna Düsseldorf) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matthias Zimmermann.
Attempt missed. Ivan Perisic (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Philippe Coutinho with a cross following a corner.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Alfredo Morales.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Thiago replaces Corentin Tolisso.
Goal!
Goal! Fortuna Düsseldorf 0, FC Bayern München 4. Philippe Coutinho (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Robert Lewandowski following a fast break.
Corner, Fortuna Düsseldorf. Conceded by Alphonso Davies.
Javi Martínez (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Erik Thommy (Fortuna Düsseldorf).
Substitution
Substitution, Fortuna Düsseldorf. Markus Suttner replaces Oliver Fink.
Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross following a corner.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Zack Steffen.
Attempt saved. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Ivan Perisic with a cross.
Offside, Fortuna Düsseldorf. Matthias Zimmermann tries a through ball, but Erik Thommy is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Ivan Perisic replaces Serge Gnabry.
Offside, FC Bayern München. David Alaba tries a through ball, but Thomas Müller is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Oliver Fink (Fortuna Düsseldorf) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Adam Bodzek.
Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Benjamin Pavard with a cross.
Attempt missed. Kasim Adams (Fortuna Düsseldorf) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Matthias Zimmermann with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Fortuna Düsseldorf. Conceded by Thomas Müller.
Foul by Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München).
Adam Bodzek (Fortuna Düsseldorf) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alphonso Davies (FC Bayern München).
Matthias Zimmermann (Fortuna Düsseldorf) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, FC Bayern München. Thomas Müller tries a through ball, but Serge Gnabry is caught offside.
Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.