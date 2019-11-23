Saturday's Premier League round-up

Roberto Firmino scored a late winner as Liverpool won 2-1 at Crystal Palace, while Jose Mourinho started his career at Spurs with a 3-2 win at West Ham.

Alexandre Lacazette scored a double as Arsenal twice came from behind to draw at home to Southampton and Raul Jimenez earned Wolves a 3-2 win at Bournemouth.

Leicester won 2-0 at Brighton, Norwich won by the same score at Everton and Burnley were 3-0 winners at Watford.

Manchester City host Chelsea in the late kick-off.