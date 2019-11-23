Arsenal: Unai Emery says he 'can do better' as winless run continues

Arsenal last failed to win in six consecutive matches across all competitions in 1998

Unai Emery says he knows he "can do better" after his Arsenal team drew 2-2 with Southampton at Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal twice trailed and while Alexandre Lacazette's late goal salvaged a point for Emery's side, they were booed off at the final whistle.

Emery, the subject of much of that disgruntlement, has now seen his side win just two of their last 11 Premier League games.

"I know that we need to connect with our supporters," he said.

"The club are supporting me every day and also I have a responsibility.

"I know I can do better, I can take more performances with the players and I'm going to try to do that. It's difficult but we need to move on in the next days."

Arsenal, who are nine points worse off than at the same stage last season, are winless in their last six matches across all competitions.

Emery's side are also eight points adrift of the top four and 19 points behind league leaders Liverpool.

While the former Sevilla and Paris St-Germain boss took solace by saying that his side produced their "best 20 minutes" of the season against Ralph Hassenhuttl's team, the current mood at the club was encapsulated by Lacazette's muted celebration after scoring his second goal of the game.

"Yes, that's an example of how they [the players] felt," Emery added.

"They felt the point was not enough. Our performance, individually and collectively, was about achieving the victory.

"I understand the supporters. They are now frustrated, disappointed and angry. The players feel the same."