Jersey Bulls beat Cove 7-0 to record 16th successive league victory

From the section

Jersey Bulls are two games away from the halfway point of their debut season

Jersey Bulls cruised to their 16th league victory in a row as they thrashed Cove 7-0 at Springfield.

Daryl Wilson's early opener, a Jay Giles penalty and strikes from Harry Cardwell, Jules Gabbiadini put the Bulls 4-0 up at half time.

Luke Campbell added a fifth before Ruben Mendes and Jake Baker completed the rout in the final 10 minutes.

The clean sheet was Gary Freeman's men's seventh in a row in the Combined Counties League Division One.

Jersey Bulls sit top of the table, 17 points clear of second-placed Tooting Bec who have two games in hand.