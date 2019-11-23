Jersey Bulls beat Cove 7-0 to record 16th successive league victory
- From the section Football
Jersey Bulls cruised to their 16th league victory in a row as they thrashed Cove 7-0 at Springfield.
Daryl Wilson's early opener, a Jay Giles penalty and strikes from Harry Cardwell, Jules Gabbiadini put the Bulls 4-0 up at half time.
Luke Campbell added a fifth before Ruben Mendes and Jake Baker completed the rout in the final 10 minutes.
The clean sheet was Gary Freeman's men's seventh in a row in the Combined Counties League Division One.
Jersey Bulls sit top of the table, 17 points clear of second-placed Tooting Bec who have two games in hand.
|Jersey Bulls' winning start to the league season
|3 August: Beat Ash United 3-0 (h)
|14 August: Beat Deportivo Galicia 6-0 (a)
|17 August: Beat Godalming Town 5-0 (a)
|25 August: Beat Fleet Spurs 4-0 (h)
|26 August: Beat Westside 1-0 (a)
|7 September: Beat Bagshot 7-1 (h)
|14 September: Beat Kensington and Ealing Borough 5-1 (a)
|21 September: Beat Eversley & California 5-1 (h)
|28 September: Beat AFC Hayes 2-1 (a)
|5 October: Beat Sandhurst Town 4-1 (h)
|12 October: Beat British Airways 4-0 (a)
|19 October: Beat Walton and Hersham 1-0 (h)
|2 November: Beat Dorking Wanderers Reserves 5-0 (h)
|9 November: Beat Bedfont and Feltham 3-0 (a)
|16 November: Beat Epsom and Ewell 2-0 (h)
|23 November: Beat Cove 7-0 (h)