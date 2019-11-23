Mark Sampson: Stevenage boss 'devastated' by FA charge but confident of clearing his name

Stevenage are above bottom side Morecambe on goal difference

Stevenage caretaker boss Mark Sampson is "completely confident" he will clear his name after being charged with using racist language by the Football Association.

The former England women's manager, 37, was charged in midweek after an allegation by a former coach at the League Two club.

At the time Stevenage said the allegations had "no foundation".

"I said right at the outset that the allegation is false," Sampson said.

"I'm devastated, it's as simple as that. This is a situation which the football club don't deserve and they have been incredible standing by me.

"It's been a hard time but ultimately I'm completely confident in the evidence I'm going to provide and then the right decision will be made."

Sampson has been the subject of an FA investigation since September.

He was sacked by England in 2017 after evidence of "inappropriate and unacceptable" behaviour with female players in a previous role.

Before his dismissal, Sampson had been cleared of wrongdoing following discrimination allegations made by England players, including then Chelsea and Lionesses striker Eniola Aluko.

In January the FA reached a settlement with Sampson after he won an unfair dismissal case.

Sampson has been charged with an "aggravated breach" of FA rule E3 and has until 6 December to respond.

It is alleged the remark was aimed at a player during a conversation about transfer targets.

Sampson replaced Dino Maamria at Stevenage in September, with club chairman Phil Wallace backing him to become their permanent manager despite the Hertfordshire side being bottom of the fourth tier.

